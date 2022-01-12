Happy Bhogi Pongal! The day is observed as a major festival in South India amongst the Hindus. It is celebrated every year for 4 days when the Sun is said to be in Uttarayan, according to the Panchang. Like Makar Sankranti and Lohri, Pongal is also mainly a festival related to agriculture and crops. This festival is celebrated by connecting it with faith and prosperity. Tamil Hindus celebrate this festival for four days and each day of Pongal has a different name. The first day is called Bhogi Pongal, the second day is called Surya Pongal, the third day is called Mattu Pongal and the fourth day is called Kanya Pongal. The festival of Pongal begins with Bhogi Pongal. The festival of Bhogi is majorly celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. On the day of Bhogi, people throw away their old belongings by burning them in the fire, it is said that by doing so, the poverty of the year goes away. Buying new clothes and accessories is an auspicious sign of change, this auspicious festival is celebrated with joy. Here's a collection of Bhogi Panduga Subhakankshalu images in Telugu, Happy Bhogi Telugu images, Bhogi Pandigai messages, Happy Bhogi 2022 messages in Telugu and so on. Bhogi 2022 Date: When Is Bhogi Pandigai? Know Significance, Sankranthi Timings and Celebrations Ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Tamil Nadu's biggest festival Pongal is celebrated every year on the last day of the month of March. That means it could fall on January 13th or 14th. This four day festival is celebrated with great pomp. On this day people wear new clothes and decorate the entrance with Rangoli and Kolam. People send popular Bhogi wishes and messages to their loved ones on this auspicious day. If you also want to send best wishes on this auspicious day, then you can congratulate by sending Greetings, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIFs, SMS, Quotes and Status given below.

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gatanni Tolaginchaṇḍi, Mundunna Bhaviṣyattunu Veliginchaṇḍi. Ee Nuthana Samvatsaranni Marinta Goppaga Aarambhinchaṇḍi. AA Bhogi Maṇṭala Velugulato Sarikotta Uṣhodayaniki Swagatham Palakaṇḍi. Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu.

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Meeloni Cheḍunu, Duralavaṭlanu, Cheḍu Saavasalanu Bhogi Maṇṭallo Veseyaṇḍi. Jeevithamlo Kotta Velugunu Aahwaninchaṇḍi. Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu!

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mee Jeevithamloni Cheeḍa- Peeḍa AA Bhogi Maṇṭallo Kalisi, Kotta Velugulu Prasarinchlani.. Bhoga Bhaagyalu, Sukha Santoṣhalu Mee Dari Cheralani Korukuṇṭu..Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu!

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhaagyalanicche Bhogi, Saradalanicche Sankranti, Kammadanam Panche Kanuma. Ee Utsavam Nimpali Mee Iṇṭlo Sirula Paṇṭa. Meeku, Mee Kuṭumba Sabhyulaku Bhogi Subhakaankshalu.

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kottaga Prarambhinchaḍaniki Oka Subha Dinam. Bhoga Bhagyalanu Andinche Parvadinam. Mee Kuṭumbam Sirisampadalato Susampannanga Virajillalani Aakankṣhistu. Bhogi Subhakaankshalu!

The houses are re-painted and decorated before Pongal. This will give the house a new look during Pongal in the villages. The front door of the house is painted yellow, tilakamittu, thokai spread black satti standing banana, betel, baguette, saffron, broken coconut, camphor and worship the deity of the house.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2022 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).