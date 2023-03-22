Bihar Diwas is the celebration of the day that the state of Bihar was formed. Bihar Day 2023 will be marked on March 22 and is an annual observance that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the state. This day is marked as a public holiday in Bihar, and to celebrate this day, many people also share Happy Bihar Diwas 2023 wishes and messages, Bihar Day 2023 greetings, Happy Bihar Day WhatsApp Stickers, Bihar Diwas Images and Wallpapers and Happy Bihar Day 2023 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Formation of the State.

The celebration of Bihar Day marks the day that the state of Bihar was formed on March 22, 1912. Bihar was a part of the Bengal presidency before this event. However, the British Governor of the Bengal presidency, Thomas Gibson Carmichael, announced that Bengal would be split into four parts - marking the formation of Bihar, Bengal, Assam and Orissa. To celebrate the formation of Bihar, the government actually organises various special events and programs.

Every year, the celebration of Bihar Diwas is marked by the state government announcing a public holiday. As we prepare to celebrate Bihar Diwas 2023, here are some Happy Bihar Diwas 2023 wishes and messages, Bihar Day 2023 greetings, Happy Bihar Day WhatsApp Stickers, Bihar Diwas Images and Wallpapers and Happy Bihar Day 2023 Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

Bihar Diwas Images 2023

Bihar Diwas Images (File Image)

Bihar Diwas Images 2023

Bihar Diwas Images (File Image)

Bihar Diwas Images 2023

Bihar Diwas Images (File Image)

Bihar Diwas Images 2023

Bihar Diwas Images (File Image)

Bihar Diwas Images 2023

Bihar Diwas Images (File Image)

To celebrate Bihar Day 2023, the state government has organised a 3-day extravaganza with the theme Yuva Shakti Bihar Ki Pragati. In addition to this, there will also be several events and festivities organised across the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2023 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).