Every year, Bihar Day, also known as Bihar Diwas, is observed on March 22. The special day marks the formation of the state of Bihar. According to historical records, it was on this day when the British carved out the state from Bengal in 1912. Bihar Diwas is a public holiday in the state of Bihar. The day is celebrated with great fanfare by people across the state. As we celebrate Bihar Diwas 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of Bihar Day. March 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List of All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Bihar Day 2023 Date

Bihar Day, or Bihar Diwas, is observed every year on March 22.

Bihar Day History

In 1921, the then Governor of the Bengal presidency, Thomas Gibson Carmichael, announced on March 22 that the Bengal presidency should be split into four parts- Bengal, Assam, Orissa, and Bihar. This led to the formation of the state of Bihar on March 22, 1912. Though the History of Bihar Diwas dates back to 1912, the day's official celebration with numerous events and programs started in 2011. Though the history dates back to 1912, the day's official celebration started in 2011. The Bihar state government in 2010 decided to celebrate its formation day with a variety of events and programs to restore the pride of Bihar.

Each year, the state government of Bihar issues a notification declaring March 22 to be a public holiday to be celebrated as Bihar Day. The holiday applies to all the offices and companies under the jurisdiction of the State and Central Government. Schools celebrate this day by organizing various programmes participated by students.

Bihar Day Significance

Bihar Day holds great significance for the people across the state as it is the day when the state was formed. The state government organizes many events and cultural programs to commemorate this day and to strengthen Bihar's spirit and image among the people of the state. Bihar Sthapna Diwas festivities can be seen across many cities across the state. Patna and other prominent cities of Bihar are primarily known for their Bihar Diwas celebrations.

