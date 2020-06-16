Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Bloomsday 2020 Facts: 10 Interesting Things About James Joyce and Ulysses You Should Know to Celebrate This Day

Festivals & Events Ashwani Mishra| Jun 16, 2020 08:30 AM IST
A+
A-
Bloomsday 2020 Facts: 10 Interesting Things About James Joyce and Ulysses You Should Know to Celebrate This Day
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bloomsday is an annual celebration of the central character Leopold Bloom of the book Ulysses by James Joyce. The festival is a significant event in Dublin and also celebrated with great vigour in many parts of the world. In the book, June 16, 1904, is the date when Leopold Bloom has a series of encounters and appointments, and the date was largely chosen because James Joyce met with his wife to be – Nora Barnacle on the particular date. The hugely popular novel has several characters -both real and fictional that revolve around the life of Leopold Bloom, its protagonist. The festivities include lectures, readings, walking tours to pubs and costume contests wherein the participants dress up as their favourite character from the novel. James Joyce is central to the celebration, and people remember the hugely popular writer for coming up with this masterpiece. All About Bloomsday, Dedicated to Irish Writer James Joyce and How It's Celebrated. 

Here We Take A Look At Some Interesting Facts About Bloomsday

1. Modern Library named Ulysses as the greatest English-Language novel of the 20th century. Such is the impact of the novel on the lives of the people, it has a day reserved to commemorate the book’s torch-bearer.

2. Many of the landmark structures and buildings mentioned in the book still stand in much of the same state even today.

3. It is believed that Bloomsday is celebrated around 60 countries with Republic of Ireland leading the way in the commemorations.

4. James Joyce’s friends began to mark June 16 as Bloomsday after the novel Ulysses was published in 1922. There have been references of Bloomsday celebrations in France prior to Ireland.

5. The first Bloomsday celebration in Ireland was held in 1954 when writers Patrick Kavanagh and Flann O’Brien visited the Martello Tower, Davy Bryne’s pub and 7 Eccles Street reading Ulysses and having drinks.

6. Food is central to Bloomsday celebrations with people sticking to a breakfast of pork kidney and a lunch of Gorgonzola and Burgundy.

7, In order to celebrate this great literary festival, whiskey which was James Joyce’s favourite drink is massively consumed.

8. The boater hat is synonymous with Bloomsday as people love dressing up like characters of the famous novel. Wearing full petticoats and parasols are also always in trend.

9. The festivities are now not limited to a day with Bloomsday turning into more of Bloomsweek with several initiatives like art shows, reading and city tours lined up.

10. The book Ulysses though is highly controversial and was banned in most of Europe and US throughout the 1920s with large scale book burning events.

Today, Bloomsday is an ideal opportunity to learn the great Irish culture and interact with the affable people of Ireland. With so much to look forward to in the festivities, it truly is a joyous ride.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bloomsday Bloomsday 2020 Bloomsday Celebration Bloomsday Celebrations Bloomsday Date Bloomsday Facts Festivals And Events James Joyce James Joyce Book Ulysses James Joyce Facts Ulysses Ulysses by James Joyce Ulysses Facts
You might also like
Wish Happy Father’s Day 2020 With These Gifts: 6 Super Cool Gadgets for Tech-Savvy Dads That Will Instantly Bring a Big Smile on Their Face!
Technology

Wish Happy Father’s Day 2020 With These Gifts: 6 Super Cool Gadgets for Tech-Savvy Dads That Will Instantly Bring a Big Smile on Their Face!
Father’s Day 2020 Gift Ideas for Fitness Freak Dads: From Yoga Mat to Activity Tracker, 5 Presents for Your Health-Conscious Father (View Pics)
Health & Wellness

Father’s Day 2020 Gift Ideas for Fitness Freak Dads: From Yoga Mat to Activity Tracker, 5 Presents for Your Health-Conscious Father (View Pics)
Global Wind Day 2020 Quotes And HD Images: WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Greetings to Share on the Day Celebrating the Power of Wind Energy
Festivals & Events

Global Wind Day 2020 Quotes And HD Images: WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Greetings to Share on the Day Celebrating the Power of Wind Energy
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Share These Thoughtful Sayings and Slogans to Raise Voice Against Elder Abuse
Festivals & Events

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Share These Thoughtful Sayings and Slogans to Raise Voice Against Elder Abuse
Raja Parba 2020 Date and Mithuna Sankranti Significance: Know About the Day That Worships Goddess Earth, Celebrates Menstruation and Honours Womanhood
Festivals & Events

Raja Parba 2020 Date and Mithuna Sankranti Significance: Know About the Day That Worships Goddess Earth, Celebrates Menstruation and Honours Womanhood
Global Wind Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of the Day That Highlights the Power of Wind Energy
Festivals & Events

Global Wind Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of the Day That Highlights the Power of Wind Energy
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of Day That Highlights Violence Meted Out to Elders in Society
Festivals & Events

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of Day That Highlights Violence Meted Out to Elders in Society
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Details on Net Worth of The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Details on Net Worth of The US President
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement