Mumbai, March 11: As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, millions of Muslims across India are observing the rigorous daily fast, a period dedicated to spiritual reflection, prayer, and community. Central to this observance are the two key daily milestones: Sehri and Iftar. Sehri (also known as Suhoor) is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of day, signaling the start of the fast. Iftar is the evening meal served immediately after sunset, marking the conclusion of the day's fast. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar time today, March 12, for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

The timing for these meals varies significantly across India due to the country’s vast geographical span. While residents in eastern cities like Kolkata conclude their Sehri and break their fast earlier, those in western hubs like Mumbai and Ahmedabad observe their timings nearly an hour later. For Thursday, March 12, 2026, staying updated with precise local timings is essential for maintaining the sanctity of the fast. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 12:

City Sehri (Ends) Iftar (Starts) Delhi 05:15 AM 06:29 PM Mumbai 05:37 AM 06:48 PM Kolkata 04:37 AM 05:45 PM Chennai 05:11 AM 06:19 PM Hyderabad 05:14 AM 06:26 PM Bengaluru 05:21 AM 06:30 PM Lucknow 05:01 AM 06:14 PM Srinagar 05:19 AM 06:36 PM Patna 04:49 AM 06:01 PM Ranchi 04:50 AM 06:02 PM Bhopal 05:18 AM 06:30 PM Ahmedabad 05:37 AM 06:49 PM Jaipur 05:22 AM 06:36 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:21 AM 06:33 PM

Regional Variations

The variation in timings is primarily due to the sun's position relative to the horizon at different longitudes. In a city like Kolkata, located in the east, the sun rises and sets significantly earlier than in Mumbai. Consequently, the fasting window shifts forward. On March 12, a devotee in Kolkata will finish their pre-dawn meal a full hour before a devotee in Ahmedabad.

Fasting durations in India currently average between 13 and 14 hours. In northern regions like Srinagar, the duration is slightly longer compared to southern cities like Thiruvananthapuram, reflecting the seasonal shift as the country moves toward the spring equinox. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Spiritual and Health Observances

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered the holiest period for Muslims. Beyond abstaining from food and water during daylight hours, it is a time for Zakat (charity) and increased recitation of the Quran.

Health experts recommend focusing on nutrient-dense foods during Sehri, such as slow-digesting carbohydrates and proteins, to maintain energy levels throughout the day. For Iftar, it is traditional, and nutritionally beneficial, to break the fast with dates and water, which provide an immediate boost of natural sugar and hydration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).