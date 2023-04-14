Today, i.e. on April 14, 2023, the festival of Bohag Bihu is being celebrated in Assam and North-Eastern India, also known as Rongali Bihu or Hat Bihu. This festival marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. Bohag Bihu signifies the time of harvesting the crops. The festival of Bohag Bihu is celebrated for three days, which started today and will end on 16th April. Animals are worshipped on the first day of this festival, i.e. Goru Bihu. First, they are bathed in a river or pond, then the old ropes are removed from their feet, and a new rope is tied. On this occasion, people share happiness through greeting messages. You can also share these wonderful Bohag Bihu greetings, WhatsApp wishes, Facebook messages, GIF images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones and wish them Happy Bohag Bihu.

The second day of this festival is Manua (human) daughter-in-law. On this day, people wear new clothes and celebrate this festival by meeting relatives and seeking blessings by touching the feet of elders. On the third day, i.e. Gosai (Lord) Bihu, people worship their family deities and wish for prosperity in the new year. The festival of Bihu is celebrated three times a year for the joy of harvesting crops. The celebration of Bohag Bihu is observed when the Rabi crop is ready after ripening.

The Bohag Bihu festival, symbolizing the Assamese New Year, is celebrated with great pomp in Assam. People get to see a lot of enthusiasm and enthusiasm regarding this festival. During this, a unique confluence of tradition and culture of the state is seen. On this special occasion, you can wish Bohag Bihu by sending these Bihu messages, quotes, WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings, and images.

On the occasion of Bohag Bihu, the harvest festival, the people of the state unite and try to promote their traditions and culture on this day. On this occasion, women and men perform folk dances in traditional costumes accompanied by drums, flute, pepa, gagna, taal etc. On the day of Bohag Bihu, the people of Assam make many delicious dishes using coconut, rice, sesame and milk, and people enjoy it with their whole family.

