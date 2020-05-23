Brother’s Day 2020 Virtual Gift Ideas: From Gift Cards to Video Games, 10 Things for Your Sibling That They Will Totally Love!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Brother’s Day 2020 Virtual Gift Ideas: Brother’s Day 2020 is around the corner, and the excitement levels to celebrate it with your sibling are sky-high. Brother’s Day is celebrated in the United States on May 24 ever year. The day is observed to acknowledge the role of brothers in our lives. People extravagantly commemorate the day, send Brother’s Day latest wishes and greetings, and buy gifts for them, among other things. With Coronavirus-induced lockdown in place, you might think that you have limited options, but the reality is otherwise. As Brothers’ Day 2020 is here, we at LatestLY bring you a list of amazing gift ideas that you would want to give to your brothers on this special day. From Gift Cards to Video Games, here are ten things that your sibling will totally love! Happy Brother’s Day 2020 (US) Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, GIFs, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send to Your Brother.

1. Gift cards:

The first and foremost Brother’s Day gift idea would be of a ‘Gift Card’. Well, if you are not sure of what to gift, or lacking with options due to lockdown, a gift card is a safest and most viable option to select. There are so many options available online.

2. Virtual Reality Headset:

With everything closed under the lockdown, and with social distancing, the new normal, this could be another brilliant gift idea. Virtual Reality (VR) headsets are amazing and are also available at an affordable price.

3. Cool New Tshirts/Shirts:

Shopping for clothes seems to be a thing of the past. Well, not any more. A lot of online stores have started delivering across India, except containment zones. With signs of relaxed lockdown visible, gifting cool new shirts/t-shirts would do your brother a world for him.

4. Bluetooth Speakers or Alexa, Home:

“Hello Alexa, play this song!”, “OK Google, tell me the latest news” – Bluetooth speakers are a rage these days, and being at home, with nothing much to do, gifting a cool gadget like Amazon Echo or Google Home would be a great idea.

5. Beard Grooming Set:

One of the most helpful things that you can gift your brother is a beard grooming set. With him not being able to venture out for grooming needs, a well-rounded up grooming kit would help him a lot. Moreover, he can try styling different looks at this time. National Siblings Day 2020 Greetings For Brothers: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send Your Partner in Crime!

6. Guitar:

If your brother is a music buff and loves to play an instrument, then guitar can be a great gifting idea. He can play the guitar, sing, record, upload the video and get famous too. Well, jokes apart, even if it doesn’t happen, he can sing his heart out playing the guitar!

7. Gaming Headset:

A good-quality headset (or headphones) is the need of the hour. And what better could it be if it’s a gaming headset? It is a no hidden secret about how amazing gaming headsets are, and how superb their sound quality is. You just have to find a good choice in your budget.

8. Video game:

If your brother is a game-buff, then what better could be it then gifting him game station or a video game? Nintendo, Play Station, or X-Box? Also, you have options for portable video games as well. With him having all the time in the world to play, he can surely make some good use with your gift.

9. Alcohol, Chocolates, Maggi

This might sound a bit awkward, but then why not? Alcohol has become available in select few cities. Chocolates are available in abundance on online stores. There’s no sign of Maggi being easily available online. If he’s a foodie or a booze-lover, he’ll surely love any combo of these three edible items.

10. Money transfer:

If all else fails, there’s family, money. If you are still confused with what you want to gift your sibling on this Brother’s Day, then money transfer can be a good choice as well. Also, in these distressing times, when cash is the king, money as a gift could be the best thing he could have right now.

They say, ‘lucky are those people who have a brother in their lives’. No matter how annoying or notorious (if they are) they are, they will always be your sweet little/big brother. And gifting him is a small gesture of showing how much you love him. As May 23 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Brother’s Day 2020.