Buddha Purnima 2020 Images in Marathi & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Buddha Jayanti With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on Vesak Day

Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha! (File Image)

The biggest festival for millions of followers of Buddhism takes place today. Yes, Buddha Purnima, also known by several other names such as Buddha Jayanti, Vesak Day or simply Buddha's birthday falls on May 7 (Thursday). The Vesak full moon day is the most important day in the Buddhist calendar as it marks the Lord Buddha's birth. Buddha devotees are all over the world, including the Indian state of Maharashtra. And they look forward to celebrating the day with much joy and enthusiasm. People exchange greetings and blessings online, via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, SMS, Twitter, and other messaging options. Therefore, we bring you a collection of Buddha Purnima 2020 HD images in Marathi, Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 wishes in Marathi, Buddha Purnima messages, Happy Vesak Day wishes, Vesak Day wallpapers, Lord Buddha HD photos, Buddha Purnima GIFs, Buddha Purnima Wishes in Marathi, Buddha Purnima Marathi, Buddha Purnima Images HD, Buddha Jayanti Wishes in Marathi, and much more. Buddha Purnima HD Images & Vesak Day Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers & GIF Greetings.

Gautam Buddha was born as Prince Siddhartha before he attained Nirvana (salvation) under the Mahabodhi tree at Bodh Gaya, Bihar. He was a philosopher, religious leader and spiritual teacher who founded the religion of Buddhism. As per Hindu mythology, many believed Gautama Buddha to be an avatar of Hindu God, Lord Vishnu. However, he attained the title of Buddha that means "Awakened One" or the "Enlightened One" a couple of centuries after his death. There is a lot to be known about Lord Buddha and the significance of Buddha Jayanti celebration. You can learn all of it from this article: Buddha Purnima and Vesak Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of Buddha Jayanti, The Festival Honouring Gautam Buddha's Birth.

The festival holds special importance in Nepal and India both as Lord Buddha was born in the Lumbini region of Nepal and he attained salvation in Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) of India, where Buddhists believe Gautama Buddha attained Parinirvana after his death. However, it is Maharashtra where 77% of Buddhists reside. It has a historical connect as Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, along with nearly 6,00,000 followers, gave up Hinduism and embraced Buddhism on Ashoka Vijayadashami on October 14, 1956, at Deekshabhoomi. The event is observed as Dhammachakra Pravartan Din. In fact, the public holiday for Buddha Purnima in India was also initiated by BR Ambedkar when he was the minister of law and justice. Therefore, the excitement for celebrating Buddha Purnima in the state is relatively high.

Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddham Saranam Gacchami…Dhamam Saranam Gacchami…Sangham Saranam Gacchami…Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aroghyam Oka Goppa Varam! Santrupti Oka Goppa Sampada!! Viswassam Manchi Bandhavaim!! Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddham Sharanam Gachami, Om Mani Padme Hum! Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

How to Download Buddha Purnima WhatsApp Stickers Online?

WhatsApp is a big hit among all age groups. And what can one say about the family WhatsApp group? So, we hope you would have found everything from greetings to messages to images. However, if you wish to send something more exciting, you can download lovely stickers for WhatsApp. There are festive packs especially designed for Buddha Purnima on the Play Store platform. HERE is the link to download. We wish you a very Happy Buddha Purnima 2020.