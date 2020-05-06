Buddha Purnima and Vesak Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of Buddha Jayanti, The Festival Honouring Gautam Buddha's Birth

Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Buddha Purnima is the annual celebration of Gautam Buddha’s birthday that is widely celebrated across the world. Buddha’s birthday will be celebrated on May 7 as Buddha Purnima 2020. This day is also called as Vesak and Buddha Jayanti. In the East Asian tradition, a celebration of Buddha's Birthday typically occurs around the traditional timing of Vesak, thus this observance also gets the name. Born as Siddhartha Gautam, who later came to be known as Gautam Buddha, he founded Buddhism, which is one of the most widely practised religions in the world. Buddha’s birthday holds immense significance to his followers who preach and practice his ways of life and dedicate this day to spreading his message of patience and love. Buddha Purnima 2020 celebrations are bound to be different, owing to the continued spread of Covid-19 and the third phase of lockdown that our country is currently in full swing. Nonetheless, it is crucial for people to know about the birthday of Gautam Buddha, the significance of this day and the history of Buddha Purnima celebrations in the world. Buddha Purnima HD Images & Vesak Day Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers & GIF Greetings.

When is Buddha Purnima 2020?

Buddha's birthday is a Buddhist festival that is celebrated in most of East Asia. In India, it is celebrated on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month of the Buddhist calendar. Buddha Purnima 2020 will be celebrated on May 7 in India and Nepal. The exact date of Buddha’s birthday is based on the Asian lunisolar calendars but his birth is dated back to 563–480 BCE. The date of Buddha’s birthday differs in other countries.

Significance of Buddha’s Birthday and Vesak

Gautam Budha played a crucial role in shaping the world as we know it today. The founder of Buddhism, he took it upon himself to guide people to the path of peace, forgiveness and empathy. The teachings of Buddhism have placed a crucial role in moulding humanity to be what it is today and the religion is known for its virtue. The celebration of Buddha’s birthday stands as a reminder for people to go back to these teachings of Siddhartha and find solutions to their problems in the day and age. Buddhism is a significantly important religion that is widely spread across East Asia and even other parts of the world and this celebration is one of the most important festivals for followers of the religion worldwide. Buddha Purnima 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Vesak Day GIF Greetings, Quotes, SMS to Send on Buddha Jayanti.

On Vesak Day, Buddhists from all over the world commemorate events of significance to Buddhists of all traditions: The birth, enlightenment and the passing away of Gautama Buddha. Vesak is celebrated in many different ways all over the world. As already mentioned Buddha Purnima celebration involves revisiting the preachings of Gautam Buddha and sharing it ahead in the world. This celebration also includes visiting Buddhist monasteries and offering prayers to Buddha. While the celebration this year will be mostly virtual, the message and teachings of Buddha will once again be shared with the friends and family. We hope that this Buddha Purnima fills your life with the positivity and hope that you need. Happy Buddha Purnima 2020!