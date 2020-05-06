Buddha Purnima HD Images & Vesak Day Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers & GIF Greetings

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

Vesak also known as Buddha Jayanti, Buddha Purnima and Buddha Day celebrates the birthday of Lord Buddha who is the founder of Buddhism. Vesak 2020 falls on May 7. According to Buddhist tradition, Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment while meditating under a sacred fig tree at Bodhgaya, in Bihar. Vesak is observed to commemorate the birth, enlightenment (nirvana), and death (parinirvana) of Gautama Buddha. The day Vesak holds a great cultural and historical significance for the followers of Buddhism. As we observe Buddha Jayanti 2020, we bring to you Vesak 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers which you can free download online. You can also share these best Vesak 2020 wishes and greetings through text messages, picture messages, and texts as well. You can also save these HD Vesak 2020 pictures and convert them into making GIFs and videos as well. Buddha Purnima 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Vesak Day GIF Greetings, Quotes, SMS to Send on Buddha Jayanti.

In India, the majority of celebrations take place in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Ladakh, and Maharashtra. Not many people know that it was under the leadership of BR Ambedkar the occasion of Vesak was observed as a public holiday when he was the Law Minister. There are widespread celebrations across the country. Buddha Purnima 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Vesak WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

If you are finding ways to celebrate this festive occasion and are searching for best and popular Vesak 2020 wishes and greetings, then look no further as we have covered it all for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the top-trending 2020 Vesak wishes and greetings that you will love to share it with your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this auspicious day.

Happy Vesak Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Live in Illusion and the Appearance of Things. There Is a Reality. We Are That Reality. When You Understand This, You See That You Are Nothing, and Being Nothing, You Are Everything. That Is All. Happy Vesak Day 2020.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Vesak Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Mind Is Everything. What You Think You Become.”- Buddha! Happy Vesak.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Full Moon of Buddha Purnima Away From the Darkness of Ignorance, Bigotry and Hatred and Herald an Era of Contentment, Peace and Enlightenment for the World! Heartiest Greetings on This Day. Happy Buddha Jayanti.

Happy Buddha Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Be Grateful Towards Who Made You Meet With Yourself. Here’s Wishing You a Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Buddha Purnima 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddha Ke Dhyan Mein Magna Hain, Sabke Dil Mein Shanti Ka Vaas Hai, Tabhi Toh Yeh Buddha Purnima, Sabke Liye Itni Khaas Hai. Buddha Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

How to Download Buddha Purnima WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Another alternative to shower Vesak 2020 greetings on your loved ones is by sending creative stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have become too popular in recent times. You can download Buddha Purnima and Vesak Day stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store. HERE is the link to download. We at LatestLY wish you a very Happy Buddha Purnima 2020.