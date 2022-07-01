CA Day is an annual observance that is celebrated across India to mark the anniversary of the foundation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Also known as CA Foundation Day, CA Day 2022 will be commemorated on July 1. This annual celebration is organised by ICAI and focuses on celebrating the millions of CAs and aspiring CAs across the country who have dedicated their lives to this profession and are working determinedly to reach their respective goals. As we prepare to celebrate CA Foundation Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate CA Day 2022 and more. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: A List Of All Important International Dates And Indian Bank Holidays.

When is CA Foundation Day 2022?

CA Foundation Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 1. This observance will mark the 74th anniversary of ICAI's foundation. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established on July 1 1949, as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, enacted by the Parliament to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.

Significance of CA Day

The celebration of CA DAy is considered to be highly significant as the establishment and successful running of ICAI for all these decades has been a feat worth all the celebrations. ICAI is the world's second-largest professional accounting body and the largest professional accounting body in India under the ownership of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The first largest professional accounting body in the world is AICPA - American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Becoming a CA is one of the hardest career options in India. From its single-digit approval rates every year to the long and strenuous process filled with vigorous test-taking and educating practical experience (in article-ship), there are various struggles that CA aspirants need to overcome. CA Day also helps people who are on this journey or have finally completed this daunting challenge to celebrate their achievements. Here's wishing everyone a Happy CA Day 2022!

