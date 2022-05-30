June is the sixth month of the Julian and Gregorian calendars which reminds us that we have already come to the middle of the year. The month is full of cultural celebrations and significant national and international events. According to Hindu Calendar, Yaistha and Asadha are the lunar months corresponding to June. Moreover, Ashadha month 2022 starts on Wednesday, June 15. Speaking from the astrological view, at the start of June, the sun rises in the constellation of Taurus and at the end of June, the sun rises in the constellation of Gemini. The thirty days are also celebrated as Mango Month by all the crazy people who love the tropical and juicy fruit. From quirky food and regional holidays and auspicious festival days to notable historical times, June provides us with many opportunities to smile and enjoy.

As we turn to the new Calendar month, we need to know about all the important dates and days that people observe throughout the month. June kick starts with World Milk Day, marked on Wednesday. As per the website of drikpanchang, on June 2, Thursday will be observed as the 482nd Birth Anniversary of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, who was the Hindu Rajput King of Mewar in Rajasthan. Followed by this, we have a global event celebrated annually on June 5, i.e. World Environment Day. The occasion encourages and raises awareness and action for protecting and conserving our environment. The month of Junius holds a great significance and has many occurrences celebrated for ages. We have made a complete datasheet for June 2022 Festivals and Events below. Look, and then plan your trips accordingly!

Date Sheet Of Festivals And Events

Date Day Festivals/Events June 1 Wednesday World Milk Day June 2 Thursday Maharana Pratap Jayanti, Telangana Day June 5 Sunday World Environment Day June 6 Monday Sheetal Shashti June 8 Wednesday Metaltown Festival – Sweden, World Ocean Day June 9 Thursday Ganga Dussehra June 10 Friday Nirjala Ekadashi, Gayatri Jayanti, Hemis Festival June 12 Sunday Vaikasi Visakam, Anti-Child Labour Day June 13 Monday Shanghai International Film Festival June 14 Tuesday Kabirdas Jayanti, Flag Day - United States June 19 Sunday Father's Day June 20 Monday World Refugee Day, West Bengal Day June 22 Wednesday Kharchi Puja June 26 Sunday International Anti Drug Day June 30 Thursday Remna Ni

List Of Bank Holidays In June 2022

Date Day Festival/Event State June 2 Thursday Maharana Pratap Jayanti Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan June 11 Saturday 2nd Saturday All States June 15 Wednesday YMA Day, Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir June 25 Saturday 4th Saturday All States

The month of June does not have any national holidays, but it does have a couple of regional holidays which apply to specific states. The event's datasheet also includes some festivals observed by particular nations. For instance, Metaltown Festival is celebrated explicitly in Sweden, Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States, and the Buddhist community in Ladakh marks Hemis Festival.

