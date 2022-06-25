Organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), CA Day or Chartered Accountants’ Day is celebrated on July 1 every year to acknowledge the efforts of all the professionals in the field. This year, ICAI will commemorate the 74th anniversary of its foundation day. Chartered accountants are seen with extreme pride across the country because of the lofty process that goes behind becoming a CA professional. When Is Doctors’ Day 2022 in India? Know Date, History, Aim and Significance of the Day That Honours Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

ICAI is India's only licensing and regulatory body for accounting and financing audits. It also stands as the second-largest statutory and accounting body in the world after AICPA (US). CA Day is observed to honour the contribution of almost 2.5 lakh members registered with the ICAI. On this day, people share wishes and greetings and acclaim the professionals who've been at the forefront for monitoring all the money handling activities and providing financial support to each and every business across the nation. While celebrating CA Day 2022, learn more about the Date, Significance and History to observe it in an insightful manner.

Chartered Accountants Day History

Before ICAI was established, all the companies in India used to keep their accounts maintained as per the provisions of the Companies Act of India. The British government launched a diploma course for auditors. People who became certified auditors were allowed to audit the books of accounts. Thus, the accounting profession remained unregulated till 1948. An expert committee is known to have suggested the formation of an autonomous body that could regulate the accounting profession in India. Thus, the Chartered Accountant Act was passed in 1949, following which the ICAI was established on July 1 of the same year. The ICAI Foundation Day is celebrated as Chartered Accountants Day in India.

CA Day 2022 Date & Significance

Chartered Accountants Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 1, Friday. CA play a very significant role in the financial world as they are required by almost every business and working individual who wants their money and books of accounts to be handled financially and effectively. They are the stakeholders in providing proper accounting services that would further facilitate the healthy economic development of India. For this reason, it's essential that we celebrate their immense efforts and contribution toward the financial betterment of the country. Happy CA Day!

