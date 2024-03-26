Chaitra Amavasya, also known as Bhutadi Amavasya, is an important day for the Hindu community and is celebrated with great devotion. The day falls on the no-Moon day (Amavasya) of the Chaitra month, which typically corresponds to March-April in the Gregorian calendar. This day holds religious and cultural importance for Hindus. Chaitra Amavasya is the first Amavasya of the year and falls in the month of Chaitra, or the first month of the Hindu calendar. This year, Chaitra. Amavasya falls on April 8, i.e., Monday. In this article, learn more about the date and time of the Chaitra Amavasya 2024 and this auspicious day. Holidays Calendar 2024 India: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi and Other Major Festivals & Events.

Chaitra Amavasya 2024 Date and Time

Chaitra Amavasya 2024 will fall on April 8, i.e., Monday.

The Chaitra Krishna Amavasya will begin at 03.21 am on April 08 and end at 11.50 PM on the same day.

Chaitra Amavasya Rituals

Devotees must wake up early in the morning, take a bath in a river, lake, or pond, and then offer water to the Sun. Observe a fast and donate things to people experiencing poverty for the peaceful afterlife of forefathers. Have a fast on this auspicious day, and donate food and clothes to needy people. Offer food to Brahmins, poor people, cows, dogs, and crows after Shradh. In the evening, place a mustard oil diya under the Peepal tree and offer blue flowers, black sesame seeds, black clothes, Urad dal, and mustard oil in the Shani temple.

What is the Significance of Chaitra Amavasya?

Chaitra Amavasya marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in various regions of India, particularly in North India. It is considered an auspicious time for performing rituals, prayers, and spiritual practices. Many people observe fasts and visit temples on this day to seek blessings and start the new year positively. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Vishnu by performing Vishnu Puja on Chaitra Amavasya helps eliminate pain, distress, and negativity in life. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Full Calendar: From Ghatasthapana to Ram Navami; Check Start and End Dates of Vasantha Navaratri Celebration.

Puranas mention Chaitra Amavasya, which is a holy dip in the river Ganga on this auspicious day that eradicates sins and evil deeds. Hindus also take part in rituals like Shradh for their ancestors. It helps to eliminate Pitra Dosha. If you also face glitches in life, then Pitra Dosha might be the reason for all your suffering.

