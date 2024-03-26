Chaitra Navratri 2024 Full Calendar: Chaitra Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated for nine days during the Chaitra month, which usually falls in March or April in the Gregorian calendar. Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is dedicated to worshipping the Hindu Goddess Durga and her various forms. Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and because of it, this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2024 will start on Tuesday, April 9, with Ghatasthapana and end on Wednesday, April 17, with Rama Navami celebrations. Take a look at the Chaitra Navratri 2024 full calendar with day-wise dates and other details. Chaitra Navratri Bhog List: List of Food Offered to Navdurga, the Nine Avatars of Maa Durga.

Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasanta Navratri in some regions. Rama Navami, Lord Rama's birthday, usually falls on the ninth day of the Navratri festivity. Hence, Chaitra Navratri is also known as Rama Navratri. During Chaitra Navratri, all nine days are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. Most customs and rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in September or October, are observed during Chaitra Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Full Calendar:

Chaitra Navratri Day Date Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 1 April 9, 2024, Tuesday Ghatasthapana Puja, Shailputri Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 2 April 10, 2024, Wednesday Brahmacharini Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 3 April 11, 2024, Thursday Chandraghanta Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 4 April 12, 2024, Friday Kushmanda Puja, Lakshmi Panchami Chaitra Navratri Day 5 April 13, 2024, Saturday Skandamata Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 6 April 14, 2024, Sunday Katyayani Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 7 April 15, 2024, Monday Kalaratri Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 8 April 16, 2024, Tuesday Mahagauri Puja, Kanya Pujan, Durga Ashtami Chaitra Navratri Day 9 April 17, 2024, Wednesday Siddhidatri Puja, Ram Navami

During Chaitra Navratri, devotees observe fasts, perform rituals, and offer prayers to seek the blessings of the divine goddess. Each day of Navratri is associated with worshipping a different form of Durga, the Navadurga. These forms include Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

The festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across India, particularly in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. The days are marked by colourful decorations, traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya Raas, and community gatherings. Wish you all a very happy Chaitra Navratri.

