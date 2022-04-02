Chaitra Navratri 2022 (also known as Vasanta Navratri) will be celebrated from April 2 till April 11. It is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar Chaitra maas in the honour of Navdurga, the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Here's a collection of Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 greetings, Chaitra Navratri images, Happy Navratri 2022 HD wallpapers, Chaitra Navratri wishes, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, SMS, Chaitra Navratri greetings for Facebook, Vasanta Navratri images, Navdurga photos, Goddess Durga images, and a lot more to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri falls in March or April. It is widely celebrated in the Northern and Western parts of the country. Maharashtrians commemorate the first day of Chaitra Navratri as Gudi Padwa, and in Kashmir, it is marked as Navreh. As you celebrate the Chaitra Navratri 2022, we at LatestLY have curated images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your family and friends to greet them on the auspicious occasion. When Is Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat? Know Durga Forms, Puja Vidhi or Rituals and Significance of the Nine-Night Festival.

In India, Navratri is celebrated four times a year. Out of the four, the most widely celebrated are Sharad Navratri and the Chaitra Navratri. Sharad Navratri falls during the autumn season, and Chaitra Navratri is celebrated during the spring. Here are beautiful images and wallpapers of Maa Durga that you can download and send to one and all to send them greetings for Chaitra Navratri 2022. You can download Chaitra Navratri 2022 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store by clicking this link.

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nine Days of Prayers, Joy and Devotion Is Here! Happy Chaitra Navratri to You and Your Loved Ones.

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Maa Durga, May You Achieve Sucess and Growth in All Your Future Endeavours. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Chaitra Navratri, May the 9 Avatars of Goddess Durga Bless You 9 Qualities- Devotion, Power, Happiness, Humanity, Good Health, Success, Peace, Name and Positive Thinking.

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Holy Festival of Chaitra Navratri Transforms the Ordinary Into Extra Ordinary, Agony Into Ecstacy and Darkness Into Light!

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to Mata Rani To Make All Your Wishes Come True. God Bless You! Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Chaitra Navratri Put an End to All the Negativities That Surround You and Leave You With Happiness and Smiles. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes: Quotes, Maa Durga Photos and Greetings To Celebrate Vasanta Navratri

Navratri means nine nights. Chaitra Navratri is a festival of nine nights dedicated to different avatars of Maa Durga. The various avatars of Maa Durga worshipped during Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayini, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidhatri. Here are beautiful images of Maa Durga that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to send them greetings for Chaitra Navratri 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).