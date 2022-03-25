The auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri is observed during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. Chaitra Navratri is the first Navratri of the year which is celebrated in the month of March or April. The Navratri falls in the spring season and that's why it is also called Vasant Navratri. The nine days of Chaitra Navratri 2022 will begin from 2 April and culminate on 11 April. The Ashtami will be observed on April 9, whereas Navami is falling on April 10. The pious festival is wholly dedicated to the Goddess Durga, who is known for strength and power. The first day of Chaitra Navratri is also marked as the first day of the Hindu calendar which is celebrated during the full moon phase or the Shukla Paksha phase. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Start & End Dates: When Is Vasant Navratri Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat? Know Durga Forms, Puja Vidhi or Rituals and Significance of the Nine-Night Festival.

During the nine days of Chaitra Navratri, nine divine forms or incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Devotees also keep fast and perform Ghatasthapana rituals during the period. It marks the beginning of nine days of festivity. Furthermore, sharing warm greetings with family and friends remain constant during such occasions. So, we have compiled the latest and the best Chaitra Navratri 2022 greetings, messages, HD Pictures of Maa Durga, religious quotes, SMS, Facebook Status, beautiful WhatsApp stickers and Thoughts that you can share with your close friends, relatives, and family members. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Bhog List for Nine Days: List of Food Offered to Navdurga, the Nine Avatars of Maa Durga.

Chaitra Navratri is exuberantly celebrated in Northern and Western Indian states which makes the colourful spring season all the more fascinating and divine. It is believed that Goddess Durga manifests in three major three incarnations, Mahasaraswati, Mahalakshmi, and Mahakali who further manifested in three more forms each.

