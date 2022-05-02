Chaand Raat is the night of new moon sighting on the last day of Ramadan. This year Chand Raat 2022 will most likely fall on Monday, May 2 in India. We bring you a collection of beautiful Chand Raat Mubarak 2022 wishes, Chand Raat 2022 greetings, Happy Chand Raat 2022 messages, Happy Eid 2022 messages, Eid al-Fitr 2022 greetings, Eid Mubarak status images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp status video, FB status, Facebook quotes, SMS and GIFs to celebrate the day. Chaand Raat Mubarak 2022 Images & Happy Eid Greetings: Festive Messages, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers and SMS To Send on the Eve of Eid ul-Fitr.

The city streets have a festive look on this day, and the markets remain open late till night. Girls and women decorate their hands with henna, and people prepare different desserts to celebrate the day with their family and friends. Families gather together in an open area to see the new moon. As they see the new moon, they greet each other by saying, Chaand Raat Mubarak or Eid Mubarak. As you celebrate Chaand Raat 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to greet all your loved ones at the festival.

Chand Raat has been derived from the Sanskrit words "Chandra", meaning "moon", and "Ratri", meaning "night." It is the last day of Ramadan when people gather together to see the new moon. During Ramadan, people observe month-long dawn to sunset fast and finally end their fast by feasting on the next day after Chaand Raat. Here are beautiful HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends and family to greet them on Chand Raat 2022.

Chaand Raat message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari to Send as WhatsApp Message: Chand Ki Pehli Dastak Pe, Chand Mubarak Kehte Hai, Sabse Pehle Hum Aapko, Chand Raat Mubarak Kehte Hai.

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari to Send as Facebook Greetings: Chand Sa Roshan Ho Ramzan Aapka, Ibadat Sa Bhara Ho Roza Apka, Har Namaaz Ho Kabul Apko, Yeh Hai Allah Se Dua Hamari, Mubarak Ho Chand Raat Apko.

Shayari for Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari to Send as WhatsApp Message: Dekhiye Chand Raat Aayi Hai, Sath Khushiyan Hazar Layi Hai, Tum Chale Aao Ek Lamhe Ko, Hum Bhi Mane Ki Eid Aayi Hai.

Chand Mubarak GIF!

Shayari on Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari to Send as Facebook Greetings: Tu Meri Duaon Mai Shamil Hai, Jiss Tarha Phoolon Main Hoti Hai Khushbu, Jiss Tarha ALLAH Tumhari Zindagi Main. Chand Raat Mubarak.

Shayari to send on Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari to Send as WhatsApp Message: Aye “Chand” Jab Woh Teri Taraf Dekha To Unhain Kuch Yaad Dila Dena, Mudhar Se Kuch Geet Sunaana Aur Kehna Tumhe Koi Yaad Karta Hai, Teri Arzoo, Teri Umeed Karta Hai Koi Aaj Bhi Tumhain Dekh Kar Eid Karta Hai! Chand Raat Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers & Wishes To Celebrate Eid ul-Fitr

Chand Raat is celebrated with great enthusiasm and passion all over the world. Muslims all around the globe celebrate the day with different rituals and practices depending on region to region. The day's celebrations are just like Christmas eve as they prepare for the Eid al Fitr the next day. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send on Chand Raat and Eid al Fitr to greet them at the festival. Chaand Raat Mubarak, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).