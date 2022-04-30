Chaand Raat Mubarak 2022! Mosques and homes decked up in colourful cellophane and lanterns, flea markets full of traditional attires and enthusiastic shoppers; this year's Eid ul-Fitr is all set to be a high spirited affair. Chaand Raat 2022 is likely to fall on May 1 (Sunday), followed by Eid ul-Fitr 2022 on May 2 (Monday). The festival of feasts and happiness commences with the sighting of the crescent moon in the night sky. The moon of the Shawwal is the final sign that heralds the Eid festivities. To celebrate the eve of Eid, which is popularly known as Chaand Raat, we have curated greetings, HD images, wishes, messages and quotes. You can download Chaand Raat Mubarak 2022 greetings, Chaand Raat Mubarak images, Happy Eid 2022 wishes, Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak 2022 greetings and a lot more to celebrate the day.

Chaand Raat Mubarak 2022 Wallpapers

Chaand Raat Mubarak 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Issbaar Jab Eid Ka Chaand Nazar Aye, Duwa Rahegi Ki Aap Salamat Rahe Aur Aapke Parivar Mey Dher Sari Khushiya Aur Raunak Aye, Insha Allah. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak.

Happy Chaand Raat Messages

Chaand Raat Mubarak 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: May Your Eid Feast Leave You Full of Faith and Contentment. May Allah Guide You and Light Your Path Always.

Eid Ul-Fitr 2022 Quotes

Chaand Raat Mubarak 2022 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: Eid Saeed. May Your Plate of Life Be Always Full of Sweet Siwaiyan Topped With the Nuts of Happiness.

Chaand Raat Mubarak Status

Chaand Raat Mubarak 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Iss Eid, Gale Mile, Aur Bas Mithayi Nahi Khushiyan Bhi Batein. Eid Mubarak!

Chaand Raat Mubarak Pictures

Chaand Raat Mubarak 2022 SMS (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Hope Your Prayers and Sacrifices Are Accepted by Allah, in the True Spirit of Eid Ul-Fitr.

