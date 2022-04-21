Chand Raat is the most important celebration that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and the eve of the Eid al-Fitr in the Islamic Calendar. Muslims worldwide celebrate the Chand Raat, also known as the Night of New Moon on the evening of Eid and is a prelude to the celebrations of the festival as well. Chand Raat is a time of merriment when Muslim families and friends gather in open areas at the end of the last day of Ramadan to spot the new moon in the sky, which signals the arrival of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal. Chand Raat 2022 falls on Monday, the 2nd of May, but remember the dates may vary as per the sighting of the crescent moon. This night has been named in a Hadith as the Night of Reward. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Date in India: Know Moon Sighting Time, Rituals and Significance of the Festival of Breaking Fast.

Rituals & Significance Of Chand Raat

The period of thirty Rozas ends on the Night of New Moon and people wish each other "Chand Raat Mubarak" which means Have a blessed night of the new moon or simply Eid Mubarak. The night holds a lot of socio-cultural significance for the Muslim community when women adorn their hands with beautiful Mehndi and Henna hues, cook authentic sweet dishes and passionately go for shopping new clothes and gifts. Streets and markets get covered in bright lights, and some shops and malls remain open late into the night. The most common form of celebration of this day is at the fair which consists of a variety of ethnic wear, exquisite kinds of embroidery in fine fabrics like silk, and georgette, everything is set up for all in the community. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Food Recipes: From Mutton Yakhni Pulao to Ande Ka Mesub, 5 Delicacies To Make Your Eid Special (Watch Videos).

Once the new moon of Eid is sighted, announcements are made from mosques and media channels. Festivities and celebrations for the next day begin almost instantly and continue all night until the morning Fajr prayer. Chand Raat is seen as a reward for an individual's patience, dedication and anticipation during the month of fasting. For the same reason, the night of the New Moon at Eid-ul-Fitr is more widely acknowledged and celebrated than at Eid-al-Adha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).