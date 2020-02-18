Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, SMS and GIF Images to Send on The 390th Birth Anniversary of the Great Maratha Warrior

Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2020 HD Image and Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2020! The occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, is celebrated with much zeal and fanfare in the state of Maharashtra. The festival of Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on February 19, every year, in Maharashtra and other parts of India. People observe the occasion by taking out long processions amidst other grandeur festivities. They also indulge in sending Shivaji Jayanti wishes and greetings to their loved ones through WhatsApp and Facebook among other popular social messaging apps.

People can send these newest Shivaji Jayanti 2020 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Hike messages, Instagram posts, and Snapchat stories as well.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wishes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wish Image 1 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp wish reads: Remember, My Friend About : Remember, My Friend About A Great Leader, A Great Freedom Fighter, Honour of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wish Image 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp wish reads: If We Can Take Inspiration From the Live of Shivaji Then It Will Be the Best Thing We Can Do for Our Lives. Best Wishes on Shivaji Jayanti to You.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wish Image 3 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp wish reads: Shivaji Jayanti Reminds Us of the Courageous Acts of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to You.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wish Image 4 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp wish reads: May You Are Always Blessed With Blessings of Shivaji to Always Be Successful in Your Dreams and Always Be Full of Courage and Strength. Best Wishes on Shivaji Jayanti.

GIF Images And Hike Stickers

In Maharashtra, the day is declared as a public holiday. Wide-scale celebrations, grandeur festivities, and statewide seminars and programmes are organised to mark the festive day of Shivaji Jayanti. Chhatrapati Shivaji is remembered as one of the fiercest warrior kings of all times. His legacy is unmatchable. It is not a hidden fact that he was a revered figure across rivals and allies.

