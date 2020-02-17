Shiv Jayanti 2020 Greetings: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Images And Quotes to Send on The 390th Birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Happy Shiv Jayanti 2020 HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Shiv Jayanti 2020! Shivaji Jayanti is around the corner, and the excitement levels are sky-high. The festival of Shivaji Jayanti, popularly known as Shiv Jayanti, will be celebrated on February 19, which falls on Wednesday this year. The festival is celebrated with marvellous festivities and in high spirits in different parts of India. People observe this festive occasion with zeal and enthusiasm. They send across latest and top trending Shivaji Jayanti 2020 greetings to their loved ones on this auspicious day. If you are looking for the newest collection of Shivaji Jayanti greetings then you can find them all here below.

People can share these best Shivaji Jayanti 2020 greetings via text messages, picture messages, GIFs, videos, and SMSes as well. You can also download and save funny and creative stickers/emojis on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, and share them on respective platforms. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of Shiv Jayanti to Celebrate 390th Birth Anniversary of the Brave Maratha King.

WhatsApp message reads: Shivaji Jayanti Will Always Remind Us of the Courageous Hero of Our Country Who Lived and Died for the Nation. Have a Wonderful Shivaji Jayanti.

WhatsApp message reads: Yashvant Keertivant, Samartyavant Varadavant, Punyavant Neetivant, Janata Raja. Jai Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

WhatsApp message reads: Are Maja Raja Janmla, Maja Shivaba Janmla, Din – Dalitancha Kaiwari Janmala, Drustancha Sanhari Jnmla, Are Maja Raja Janmla, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Shubhechha!

WhatsApp message reads: Let Us Celebrate Shivaji Jayanti by Promising Ourselves to Always Walk the Path of Righteousness Like Shivaji Maharaj and Make Our Nation Proud.

WhatsApp message reads: Shurancha Itihas Amcha, Ugach Badaya Marat Nahi, Marathi Amhi, Raktach Marathi, Marathishivay Jaat Lavat Nahi. Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!

The festival of Shivaji Jayanti is declared as a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra. People carry out big processions amidst grand-scale celebrations. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Great Maratha Warrior King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It will be his 390th birth anniversary this year.

As February 19 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2020 and hope you would love sharing these greetings on Shivaji Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, with your loved ones.