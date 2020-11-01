Chhattisgarh Formation Day 2020 Wishes & Greetings For Free Download Online: Chhattisgarh Formation Day is celebrated on November 1 every year. Chhattisgarh Formation Day is also known as Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava. The day marks the formation of the state of Chhattisgarh, which was earlier a part of the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh (MP). This year marks the 20th Formation Day of Chhattisgarh. The province is considered as a young state as it was demarcated out of MP on linguistic lines by the Government of India on November 1, 2000. People of the state as well as others who have friends from Chhattisgarh, can celebrate the Chhattisgarh Day 2020 by extending best wishes and greetings, Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava HD images and wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status on November 1.

Located in the East-Central part of India, Chhattisgarh is one of the 28 states of the country and one of the fastest-growing states. Raipur is the capital of Chhattisgarh. The official language of the state is Hindi, while most of the population residing in rural areas speak Gondi and Chhattisgarhi dialect of Hindi. Chhattisgarh is a resource-rich state and also a major producer and supplier of steel and electricity in India, the state fulfils about 15% steel requirement of the country. According to Swachh Survekshan 2020 results, Chhattisgarh is the cleanest state, with over 100 urban local bodies, of India. Chhattisgarh Formation Day 2020: Know Date, Significance and History of the Formation of the 26th State of India.

As per history, the Bill for the separate state of Chhattisgarh was introduced in Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1998. The President of India gave approval to Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act on August 25, 2000, and it was declared an independent state by the Government of India on November 1, 2000.

Chhattisgarh government observes the day by organising a festival of five days, which showcases a series of cultural events. The festival showcases cultural significance and the role of tribes of the state. Chhattisgarh shares its Formation Day with six other Indian states including Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

