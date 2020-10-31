The Chhattisgarh Formation Day or Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava is celebrated every year on November 1. This year it falls on a Sunday. The day marks the establishment of Chhattisgarh as an independent state. The Government of India officially declared it as in independent state on November 1, 2000 and became the 26th state of the country. It was earlier a part of Madhya Pradesh. This year is the 20th year of its emergence as a separate state. All Saint's Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Events Related to the Christian Observance That Honours Saints And Martyrs.

During the ancient period Chhattisgarh was known as Dakshin Kosala and was re-named as Ratanpur during the Mughal era. It was during the Maratha reign in 1795 that the state adopted Chhattisgarh as its name. The word Chhattisgarh means 36 forts and derives its origin from the forts in the state. According to a popular legend, during the rule of Jarasandha around 36 Dalit families emigrated from his kingdom and walked down south to establish Chhatisghar - 36 houses - which eventually came to be known as Chhattisgarh.

The demand to recognise Chhattisgarh as a separate state was first raised by the Raipur Congress in 1924, however it was not fulfilled. In 1955, the demand of separate Chhattisgarh was again made in the Nagpur Assembly. The movement for Prathak Chhattisgarh gained momentum in 1990s. In 1994 a resolution was passed in Madhya Pradesh Assembly for a separate Chhattisgarh and 1998 the central government sent a bill to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly for the same. Finally, in 2000 the President of India gave node to the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act and the state was bifurcated to form Chhattisgarh on November 1. Halloween 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History, Traditions And Celebrations Related to the Spooky Observance.

Since then, November 1 is celebrated as the Chhattisgarh Formation day every year throughout the state with various progarmmes and events organised by the state government.

