Children’s Day 2020 in India is on November 14. The annual event marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru and is celebrated to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children. Every year, on the festival day, schools come up with different activities to engage the children. Classes are cancelled for the day, and many events and fun competitions are being held. Even though we are in a pandemic, schools in a few states have started to reopen. Again, the rest of the institutes are continuing with their online classes. Virtual or no, Children’s Day 2020 will surely be celebrated with equal thrill and enthusiasm, and the most important and memorable activities would be fancy dress completion. In this article, we bring you some fun and easy Children’s Day costume ideas to celebrate the day and honour Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary from home.

1. Chacha Nehru

Children’s Day 2020 costume ideas will be incomplete if it does not include Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as Chacha Nehru. Kids love to dress up as national leaders that inspire them and the event day becomes more memorable when you dress up your kid as Chacha Nehru. In this way, kids will be able to know more about the first Prime Minister of India, who has been a central figure in the Indian education system.

2. Dressing up as a Tree

We all know how nature has been exploited. When COVID-19 hit the world, and people were locked inside their homes, we have seen so many instances that displayed how nature is healing. Take this costume completion as an opportunity to educate children and the mass why and how trees are important to us.

3. Earth

This is another most obvious choice for a kid’s costume part. You can send out an important message about the environment and the planet earth. You can cut out circular pieces of cardboard and attach them to your kid’s body and recreate the map of the world for effect.

4. Bhagat Singh

The Indian fancy dress idea surrounding national leaders are the easiest to recreate and make costumes for. And dressing up like Bhagat Singh is a great honour in itself. This charismatic national hero was a true revolutionary who was executed at the age of 23. Recreating his style will allow children to know more about him in the struggle for independence.

5. Indira Gandhi

This distinguished Prime Minister of India, was not only an amazing politician, but her style has also been extremely popular among the youth. Nothing can undermine the fact that she has always been a famous choice for kids’ fancy dress competitions and can be great for Children’s Day 2020 costume.

6. Doctor or Nurse

With COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, we know how important the role of medical experts is now more than ever. Doctors and nurses are working round the clock, being the frontline warriors. You can dress up your kid as a doctor or a nurse for Children’s Day 2020, and honour their significant role during this pandemic and forever.

These are a few extremely interesting and easy costume ideas for Children’s Day 2020. You can try any of the above and celebrate the day with great enthusiasm, even if it is from home.

