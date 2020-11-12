One of the most awaited festivals among kids, Children’s Day 2020 is approaching, and there is so much to plan. With the celebration going virtual majorly this year, school teachers and parents are all busy in coming up with online game ideas to keep the kids engaged. After all, it’s their day! While in a very few states, schools have reopened, institutes are planning for a virtual Children’s Day 2020 celebration for the safety of children and teachers amid the pandemic. November 14 Children’s Day is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was extremely fond of kids. Children would dress up like Chacha Nehru for a fancy dress competition and even include him in various speech competitions. However, there are other activities as well that works perfectly for Children’s Day 2020 virtual celebration. Let us check out how you can celebrate Bal Diwas online on November 14.

1. Children’s Day Speech

Aside from giving a speech of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, you can keep the topic open or ask the children to prepare a speech for what they feel about the pandemic. What they miss the most during their virtual classes? Importance of nature and so on to enhance their knowledge and other skills.

2. Fancy Dress Competition

If you thought, fancy dress competition wouldn’t be possible during the virtual celebration, think again! All you need is to ask the children to dress up amid a designated theme or like Chacha Nehru and click pictures of themselves. This will boost their morale and their creativity as well, while they engage in costume making with their parents.

3. Debate Session

You can encourage some debate sessions on different topics. But remember to keep a time limit, as the event will be organised virtually and you have other aspects to explore for Children’s Day celebration.

4. Art and Craft

Children’s Day celebration will be incomplete if there is no art and craft session for the day. Engage them in craft activities to challenge their creativity that will allow them to put their best foot forward and surprise you with their outcome.

5. Inspiring Children’s Day Movies

This is where the parents’ role comes in. Children’s Day celebration is not only limited to teachers to come with ideas, but parents have their significant role to play as well. Watch an inspiring or fun kid’s movie that will entertain you and also provide meaningful details on Children’s Day.

These are some of the few but extremely fun and interesting Children’s Day virtual celebration ideas for November 14. This Children’s Day, try to give the kids as much affection and attention as possible in different ways to enhance the growth of Indian youth.

