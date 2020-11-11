While everyone is excited for the festivities of Diwali, there is another important celebration coming up. We are talking about Children's Day which is celebrated every year on November 14. In India, Children's Day or Bal Diwas is an observance that pays tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru or fondly called as Chacha Nehru. Pandit Nehru was very fond of children and advocated strongly for their education. He considered them as real strength of a nation and foundation of society. On Children's Day, several schools organize events and competitions for students to participate and enjoy. Fancy dress competition is often held and many children adorn the look of Chacha Nehru after whom this observance is held. Parents search online for "How to dress up child as Pandit Nehru, "Chacha Nehru fancy dress attire," "Jawaharlal Nehru costume for kids" and so on. We have brought you simple steps in which you can dress up your kid as Chacha Nehru for Children's Day or Bal Diwas functions. Children’s Day 2020 Costume Ideas: Jawaharlal Nehru, Planet Earth, Doctors & More, 6 Ideas to Dress Up Your Kids for November 14 Fancy Dress Competition.

How to Dress Up Your Child as Chacha Nehru?

Chacha Nehru always dressed in a simple attire of white kurta and pyjama with a jacket. A typical part of his dress would be a rose in his pocket.

You can easily find white kurta and pyjama sets for kids in clothing shops.

A simple kurta and pyjama with a white cap which is now called as the Nehru topi completes the look. You may not compulsory need a jacket.

Many places also rent out fancy dress clothes. So you can enquire for a Chacha Nehru dress set and get it for a day or so.

Here Are Some Pics of Kids Dressed as Chacha Nehru

Cute

Another Example

Here's a Video of Children's Day Costume Ideas:

So as you can see, you really do not need anything fancy, but simple set of kurta pyjama with jacket for the dress up. But don't forget the topi and the rose in the pocket. Simple costumes also let children enjoy these occasions better without making any fuss. Wishing everyone Happy Children's Day in advance!

