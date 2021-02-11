Chinese New Year is the celebration of the new year in the traditional Chinese calendar. Chinese New Year 2021 will be celebrated on February 12. It is also celebrated as the Lunar New Year by many. 2021 is the Year of the Ox. It is a 15 day celebratory festival for people in the country and the Chinese communities around the globe. Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year falls between mid-January to mid-February every year according to the western calendars. Here’s everything you need to know about the celebration of Chinese New Year 2021, its dates, significance, and more.

Chinese New Year 2021 Date

As mentioned above, Chinese New Year 2021 will be celebrated on February 12. Chinese New Year celebration goes on for 16 days, starting from Chinese New Year‘s Eve (February 11). So the festivities of Chinese New Year 2021 are sure to go on from February 11 to February 26. The first day of Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20. Since this New Moon Day falls on February 12, this is the date of the celebration.

Significance of Chinese New Year

Since the Chinese New Year celebration begins on the new moon, this day is also called the Lunar New Year. Starting in the mid-1990s, Chinese people in their country get seven consecutive days of holiday during the Chinese New Year. Those seven days or A week of the holiday as we would call it is designated as the Spring Festival, another representation of Chinese New Year.

History of Chinese New Year

The origin of Chinese New Year is believed to be from a story coming down from the ancient past. According to the story, it is believed that thousands of years ago, a monster named Nian(year) attacked the villagers before the new year. It is also said that the monster was afraid of the colour red, bright lights and loud noises. So to ensure the monster goes away, Chinese New Year is celebrated with lights, firecrackers, decorations and red clothes. It is to usher the old year and bring prosperity and luck for the new year.

The celebration of Chinese New Year includes everything from donning new clothes, heading out to parties as well as activities like beating drums, striking gongs, performing lion and dragon dances etc. people often prepare a carnival of sorts to mark the auspicious beginning of a new year.

