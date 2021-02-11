Happy Chinese New Year 2021 or shall we say 'Gong Hei Fat Choy'! It is the spring festival, also known as the Chinese lunar year. On this day people wish each other and send gifts along with lucky items that are said to bring in prosperity and happiness. On this day people often search for some of the best Chinese New Year images, Happy Chinese New Year 2021 greetings, Chinese New Year 2021 images with wishes in Chinese, Chinese New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Chinese New Year messages in a traditional manner, Lunar New Year images, Happy Lunar New Year 2021 greetings, CNY 2021 wishes, Chinese New Year GIFs and more.

If you are wondering some ways to wish Chinese New Year greetings in mandarine and Chinese, you might want to check these out: “Kung Hei Fat Choi”, “Xīn Nián Kuài Lè”, “Gong Hei Fat Choy,” “Kiong Hee Huat Tsai”, “Xin Nian Kuai Le". Most people wish each other in the native languages, Chinese, Cantonese or Mandarin. We have for you, the latest collection of Happy Chinese New Year 2021 wishes, WhatsApp sticker messages, greetings, Facebook photos, Telegram HD images and more.

Share with your loved ones Chinese New Year 2021 wishes and WhatsApp stickers for free download online to celebrate New Year. These HD images, Chinese NY messages, greetings, photos and GIFs are perfect for sharing along with Facebook, Signal, Telegram and other online messenger apps. Find below some interesting Chinese New Year 2021 wishes that you can download virtual warm greetings:

Happy Chinese New Year 2021 Images & CNY HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Longevity, Wealth, Health, Virtue, and a Natural Death- the Five Blessings Come to You. Wishing a Happy Chinese New Year of the OX 2021 From My Family to Yours.

Happy Chinese New Year 2021 Images & CNY HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate and Rejoice for Making Into Another Year. May the Coming New Year Bring You Joy, Love, and Peace. Happy Chinese New Year of the OX 2021.

Happy Chinese New Year 2021 Images & CNY HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have Great Luck in the Year of Ox

Happy Chinese New Year 2021 Images & CNY HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Work Harder With Great Determination and Commitment To Achieve All Our Goals. Best Wishes on Chinese New Year. Wish You Happy Year of The Ox.

Happy Chinese New Year 2021 Images & CNY HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Good Fortune for Happiness and Prosperity. Happy New Year of the Ox!

Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers can make the event more joyous and memorable. There are accurate images to mark the Chinese Lunar Year. The stickers are available on both Android phone users and iOS platforms. You can click HERE to download the newest WhatsApp stickers. We hope the above Chinese New Year 2021 wishes and images will help you celebrate the year of the Ox.

While you may or may not be well-versed with exchanging pleasantries and greetings in native languages like Cantonese, Chinese or Mandarin, but you can always try to learn. Do not worry, we are there for your help. We bring you a collection of Chinese New Year 2021 wishes in traditional languages. You will find everything from images, WhatsApp Stickers, quotes, greetings, messages, wishes, status, Instagram captions, stories, DPs, wallpapers and a lot more. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).