Chinese New Year 2021 is on February 12. It is a joyous occasion for family reunions, new beginnings, renewed romance, and new potential for a happy year to come. 2021 is the year of the Ox, which is the second of the 12-year periodic sequence of animals that appear in the Chinese zodiac. Here we bring you Happy Chinese New Year 2021 wishes and WhatsApp stickers for free download online to hit the New Year with a bang. These HD images, Chinese NY messages, greetings, photos and GIFs are perfect for sharing along with Facebook, Signal, Telegram and other online messenger apps. Besides, note that the Chinese New Year 2021 wishes are absolutely handy and serve the best to virtually share your warm greetings.

Chinese Lunar New Year is known to bring in good luck and positivity. People use traditional phrases to wish each other and make sure to spread happiness. “Kung Hei Fat Choi”, “Xīn Nián Kuài Lè”, “Gong Hei Fat Choy,” “Kiong Hee Huat Tsai”, “Xin Nian Kuai Le,” are some ways to share Chinese New Year greetings. Most people wish each other in the native languages, Chinese, Cantonese or Mandarin. To make the day even more special, check out our latest collection of Happy Chinese New Year 2021 wishes, WhatsApp sticker messages, greetings, Facebook photos, Telegram HD images and more.

Chinese New Year 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gong Xi Fa Cai! May All Your Dreams Come True. I Wish You a Very Happy New Year With Good Luck, Health, and Prosperity.

Chinese New Year 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy New Year! Hoping 2021 Terminates All the Troubles 2020 Had Brought Into Our Lives.

Chinese New Year 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You All a Happy Spring Festival and a Good Year Ahead! God Bless All.

Chinese New Year 2021 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gong Xi Fa Chai! Wishing You a Prosperous Chinese New Year 2021.

Chinese New Year 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You Wealth and Prosperity in Life. May Good Luck Follows You in Every Step and Your House Be Filled With Happiness. Xin Nian Kuai Le!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers can make the event more joyous and memorable. There are accurate images to mark the Chinese Lunar Year. The stickers are available on both Android phone users and iOS platforms. You can click HERE to download the newest WhatsApp stickers. We hope the above Chinese New Year 2021 wishes and images will help you celebrate the year of the Ox.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).