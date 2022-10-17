The Festival of Lights escorts many holy days that are celebrated in Hindusim with immense faith and devotion. Diwali 2022 falls on October 24. The five-day-long festivities start with the observance of Dhanteras and culminate with Bhai Dooj. The second day of Diwali is celebrated as Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali (sometimes also written as Chhoti Diwali), which falls on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha of the traditional Hindu Calendar. The auspicious event is known for its early morning religious customs that devotees follow while the Chaturdashi Tithi prevails. Other names for the day are Roop Chaudas and Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi. The mythology of Narak Chaturdashi represents eliminating darkness or evil with the power of light or Divine goodness. Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 will be observed on October 24, Monday. Scroll down to gather more information about the Diwali legend. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Tithi

Narak Chaturdashi 2022 tithi will begin at 6:03 pm on Sunday, 23 October and end at 5:27 pm on Monday, 24 October.

Naraka Chaturdashi Significance

The underlining theme of celebrating Naraka Chaturdashi is to abolish all the bad habits and evil which create misery in human life on Earth. The Hindu mythological story behind celebrating Choti Diwali states that the asura king Narakasura was killed by Lord Krishna, his fiery wife Satyabhama and Devi Kali. Some people worship the Supreme Hindu God Krishna on the day of Naraka Chaturdashi. Moreover, in some regions of India, folks worship Devi Kali, the Goddess of death, doomsday and time. The name "Kali Chaudas" comes from this legend. In some Indian regions, Narak Chaturdashi is commemorated on the no-moon day before Diwali.

Abhyanga Snan Meaning and Significance

People light up lamps or diyas to celebrate the killing of this demon and the removal of evil and darkness from the Earth by the divine Lords. The most crucial tradition of the event is Abhyanga Snan which is performed on Chaturdashi Day when people take a bath early in the morning to avoid going to hell. An ubtan made of sesame seeds and oil is also used during the ritual. According to Drik Panchang, Abhyanga Snan has been suggested on three days that fall on Chaturdashi, Amavasya and Pratipada days during Diwali.

