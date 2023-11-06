Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm across India. The festival falls on Chaturdashi (the 14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin. It is the second day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. This year, Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. Diwali 2023 Full Calendar With Dates: From Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival of Shubh Deepavali.

As per Hindu legend, it is said the asura (demon) Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama. The day is celebrated by early morning religious rituals, followed by Diwali festivities. Abhyang Snan has been suggested on three days, i.e., on Chaturdashi, Amavasya and Pratipada days during Diwali. It is believed that people who take up Abhyang Snan on this day can avoid going to Narak (hell). Abhyang Snan on Chaturdashi day, which is popularly known as Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, is the most significant one. Scroll down to learn more about the Choti Diwali 2023 date, puja vidhi and the significance of the day. Tamil Deepavali 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance, and Celebrations of Diwali Festival.

Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) 2023 Date

Choti Diwali 2023, or Narak Chaturdashi, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12.

Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) Timings

The Abhyanga Snan Muhurat on the day of Choti Diwali 2023 or Narak Chaturdashi will be from 04:40 AM to 05:52 AM.

The duration will be 1 hour 13 minutes.

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 01:57 PM on November 11 and will end at 02:44 PM on November 12, 2023

Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) Puja Rituals

On the day of Choti Diwali 2023, or Narak Chaturdashi, puja is performed with oil, flowers, and sandalwood. Coconuts are also offered to Hanuman alongside a prasad of sesame seeds, jaggery and rice flakes (poha) with ghee and sugar. On this day, delicacies are prepared from pounded semi-cooked rice (poha/pova). This rice is taken from the fresh harvest available at that time. This custom is prevalent both in rural and urban areas, especially in Western India. On this day, Hindus get up early in the morning and apply perfumed oils on their bodies before taking a bath. Houses are lit with oil lamps during the evening hours. The evening is celebrated with fireworks, and special sweet dishes are served as part of the celebration’s meal.

Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) Significance

Choti Diwali holds great significance in Hinduism as the day commemorates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon king Narakasura. Narakasura was a powerful and oppressive ruler who had imprisoned numerous women. Lord Krishna, along with Satyabhama, defeated Narakasura and liberated the captives. Choti Diwali is known as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Choti Diwali, Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi. This event symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Often, Narak Chaturdashi is considered the same as Kali Chaudas. However, both festivals are different, though they are observed on the same Tithi and, depending on the start and end timing of Chaturdashi Tithi might fall on two different consecutive days.

