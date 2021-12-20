The spirit of the holidays is all around us. But work comes first! If work pressure is high and you are trying to meet those last-minute commitments and goals, just when you realise that it's already Christmas eve and there is no way you can spend Christmas with your family. So how can the monotonous office bay be converted into a merry and bright place to lighten the mood? So we have gathered some very easy peasy Christmas Decoration Ideas for your Office. Christmas 2021: From Rum Cake to Lebkuchen, 7 Traditional Food Items From Around the World for Your Next Christmas Party.

1. Wall Mounted Christmas Tree

Wall Mounted Christmas tree is ideal for offices with the narrow bay as the wall-hanging tree reimagines the beauty and sparkle of a traditional tree with a modern look and profile without taking much space.

The deconstructed tree offers a low-maintenance option that's still seriously sparkly with fairy lights!

2. Cover The Ceiling With Colourful Trinkets And Baubles

Baubles, knick-knacks, and colourful trinkets add a touch of charm to the Christmas celebration. To light up your bay, you can hang stars and other ornaments from the office ceiling. This idea is affordable and will give your working space a bright and sparkling effect.

You can even dangle individual wooden letters that say 'Christmas' from the ceiling or choose another word you like.

3. Paper Santa

Make little paper Santa cut-outs in various sizes with a few paper cuts and a little bit of patience. The paper Santa can be kept on the desk, beside the system which will fill the room with classic holiday vibes and colors.

If you like the idea above but think it’ll be an inconvenience to your team members’ time so make two to three big paper Santas, that will make everyone’s spirit high.

4. Wreath For Front Door

Wreaths can also be hung in chairs, or in the reception area of your office. To add some uniqueness to the decoration, take some post-it notes or sticky notes and make a Christmas wreath out of it.

Take your wreath to the next level by making it a sweet treat, like it can be your boss' favorite wrapped candy. Just glue it on your craft!

5. Snowflakes For Cubical

You can stick some paper cutouts of snowflakes in the cubicle or on the chairs as well. It will give you a snowy effect. Decorate the front desk this Christmas in an eye-catching style.

Make it a part of your decorations by applying adhesive city and snowflake silhouettes on your windows also. Use LED light cords along with the snowflakes to decorate your office windows with brilliant swirls.

These creative ideas are sure to give your office a complete makeover. Bring these ideas to fruition by involving your employees from different departments and creating a fabulous Christmas decorative display.

