Happy Datta Jayanti! The auspicious festive day celebrated by Hindu community will be celebrated on December 29 this year. Also known as Dattatreya Jayanti it is the birth of Lord Datta, the holy trinity of Bramha, Vishnu and Mahesh. So Datta Jayanti is one of the most important festivals of the year and all devotees send their good wishes and messages to friends and family. If you are looking for some Lord Datta photos, free images and wallpapers along with Happy Datta Jayanti 2020 greetings and messages, we have it all here. Scroll on to find a collection of Happy Datta Jayanti greetings, wishes and messages to send everyone ahead of this auspicious day. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2021 for Free PDF Download: Know List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year Online.

It is believed that Lord Dattatreya is a reincarnation of Brahma (the creator), Vishnu (the sustainer) and Shiva (the destroyer) collectively. He is a sage who attained enlightenment without any guru. The birth of Lord Datta is celebrated on the full moon day of the Margashirsha (Agrahayana) month according to the Hindu Calendar. On this auspicious day, people visit Lord Datta temples and offer their prayers. Some keep a fast and meditate in his name. Other than reading sacred books and stories of Lord Dattatreya, people also exchange free wallpapers, images and wishes of this festive observance. So to make it easier for you, we have a collection of Lord Datta photos, HD wallpapers, with Happy Datta Jayanti messages and Datta Jayanti 2020 wishes.

Happy-Datta-Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Datta Jayanti 2020 to All Devotees

(Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Datta Jayanti 2020

Datta-Jayanti-2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Datta Jayanti 2020 Ki Shubhkamnayein

Datta-Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Datta Jayanti. May Lord Datta Always be On Your Side

Datta-Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing Everyone Good Wishes and Blessings on Auspicious Day of Datta Jayanti 2020

We hope our collection of Datta Jayanti images with messages and wishes help you to send out your greetings of this auspicious day. You can send out these images by uploading them over Facebook or sending them as WhatsApp wishes too. We wish you all Happy Datta Jayanti 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).