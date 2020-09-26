Daughter’s Day 202 is September 27. Every year, India celebrates the day on this date to recognise the daughters in the family. For parents, children are always the gifts of nature, and they love everyone equally, regardless of their gender. But Daughter’s Day is specifically designated for the daughters. To celebrate the day, here we bring you Daughter’s Day 2020 messages, quotes and HD images that are perfect for expressing your love to your girl child. In addition to Happy Daughter’s Day 2020 greetings, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that are free to download from the Play Store app. These Daughter’s Day 2020 messages and GIFs are too adorable to send along with Instagram and Facebook as you celebrate the beautiful daughters.

In India, Daughter’s Day is observed on the last Sunday of September. The day was initially introduced to do away with the stigma of having a girl-child, but most countries today think of it as a day to celebrate everything that daughters bring to the family. Besides, it is also important to acknowledge the presence of a patriarchal society. Let us celebrate this day with happiness and joy with Daughter’s Day 2020 messages, quotes and HD images. They are perfect for keeping as your Facebook status, Instagram post and stories, and you can also send the Happy Daughter’s Day 2020 greetings through WhatsApp stickers. Daughter's Day 2020 Dates From India to the US to Canada! Know When Daughters Day is Celebrated in Countries Around the World.

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Your Beautiful Smile Makes All the Worries Disappear. Your Good Heart Is How I Know You Will Also Be Truly Loved. I'm So Proud to Call You My Daughter. Happy Daughter's Day 2020

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Daughter Is a Beautiful Part of You – Magical, Mysterious and Always New; Let’s Celebrate and Have a Blast Today. Wish You a Happy Daughter’s Day.

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Daughters Are an Inseparable Part of You – They Understand and Truly Care; Thanks My Girl for Growing So Mature; Thanks for Always Being There. Happy Daughter’s Day.

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Daughters Are Loving, Daughters Are Kind, a Beautiful Heart, a Thoughtful Mind. You Are My Star, I Am Proud to Say Wish You a Happy Daughter’s Day.

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Dream and Wishes Will Come True, Hope and a New Dawn Will Be Waiting for You, Be Yourself, Say What You Feel, Your Existence Is a Big Deal. Happy Daughter’s Day.

Daughter's Day 2020 GIFs:

How to Download Daughter’s Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other festivals, WhatsApp has also unveiled many stickers for Daughter’s Day 2020. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest WhatsApp Stickers and celebrate the day with your girl child. We wish you a very Happy Daughter’s Day 2020!

