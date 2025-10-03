Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and among Hindu communities around the world. Known as the ‘Festival of Lights,’ Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is the most awaited festival of the Hindus. Diwali 2025 starts from October 18 and will continue till October 23. Among the many customs related to the Deepawali festival, applying Mehndi holds great importance, especially for women. The simple and easy patterns of Mehndi symbolise good luck and positivity and add elegance to the festive attire. If you’re hustling through this festive season and struggling to find time for mehendi, don’t worry! There are plenty of quick tips and simple tricks that can help you get beautiful designs on your hands without spending hours. With just a few easy steps, you can still embrace the festive spirit and flaunt stunning mehendi patterns. On Diwali 2025, amp up your traditional style game with these Arabic henna patterns, full-hand Indian mehendi design images and more to celebrate the festival.

To make things even easier, you can check out short and simple mehndi design videos for Diwali 2025 that guide you step by step. These video tutorials are perfect for last-minute preparations, allowing you to decorate your hands with elegance and celebrate this festive season in style.

During the festive season in India, applying Mehndi is more than just a beauty ritual but a way celebrate the festival with grace and positivity. The intricate designs on the hands and feet are believed to bring good luck and happiness. For many women, Mehndi is an expression of creativity and tradition with delicate floral patterns to full hand mehendi designs, each design adding an elegant finishing touch to their festive attire.

