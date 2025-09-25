Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, spanning five days with rituals and traditions. The festival of Deepawali begins with Dhanteras, a day dedicated to wealth and prosperity, and ends with Bhai Dooj, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Diwali 2025 starts on October 18 with Dhanteras and ends on October 23 with Bhai Dooj. As Diwali approaches, women start searching for simple and easy rangoli designs and easy patterns that reflect the spirit of the festival. From simple floral designs to elaborate geometric patterns, every Rangoli carries a touch of creativity. Many people also use diyas or fresh flowers within the design, making it more vibrant. If you are busy in your daily hustle and want to try out some really amazing rangoli designs this Diwali season, we have curated a few video tutorials for you to make this festive season joyous. Without any further delay, check out Diwali 2025 rangoli ideas with flowers, diyas and colours.

The festival of Deepawali holds great significance for Hindus and is celebrated with festivities with family and friends. Making rangoli not only enhances the festive charm but also carries forward a timeless tradition that symbolises positivity, happiness, and prosperity. In India, rangoli patterns are crafted using coloured powders, flowers, or rice, and are designed with motifs inspired by nature or geometric shapes. Families also add diyas and candles to make them glow even more during the evenings. In recent times, Rangoli designs have blended traditional artistry with innovative styles and abstract art.

Watch Video of Diwali 2025 Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video of Shubh Deepawali Rangoli Ideas:

Watch Video of Colourful Diwali Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video of Happy Diwali Traditional Rangoli Motifs:

Watch Video of Rangoli Designs With Diyas:

Rangolis are believed to invite positive energy, ward off negativity, and symbolise happiness, harmony, and good fortune. The vibrant patterns reflect creativity, devotion, and the festive spirit of the occasion.

