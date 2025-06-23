Diwali, also known as Deepawali or the Festival of Lights, is one of India's most joyful and essential celebrations. The Hindu community celebrates this occasion with joy, love and happiness. Do you know this Diwali festival also has profound cultural and social significance? Diwali festival marks the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, filling homes and hearts with happiness, hope, and warmth. During this celebration of Diwali, people come together, light diyas, decorate their homes, share sweets, and pray for prosperity and peace. One of the most significant and auspicious days is the new moon day, which is also called Amavasya. This day is also known as the Lakshmi puja, Diwali puja and Lakshmi-Ganesha puja. In this article, let's understand Diwali 2025 start and end dates with Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi puja timings, important rituals and more in detail. When Is Durga Puja 2025? Know Pujo Dates, Rituals and Significance of Mahalaya, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijaydashami To Celebrate the Festival.

Do you know that Maa Lakshmi is the most significant deity during the Diwali puja? During these days of the Diwali festival, various types of rituals are performed and followed. Also, with Maa Lakshmi, other gods and goddesses are worshipped equally during the Diwali festival. One of the most popular stories of Diwali is when lord Ram, his brother Lakshmana, and his wife Sita return to their kingdom after 14 years of exile in Ayodhya after the victory over the demon king Ravana.

People living in Ayodhya at the time welcomed all three of them by lighting diyas throughout the city; the diya symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Apart from all of this, Diwali is also marked as the time to worship Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. This time is considered the most auspicious time for any new beginning and all financial ventures.

Diwali Festival 2025 Dates

Dhanteras: October 18, 2025 (Saturday)

Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali): October 19, 2025 (Sunday)

Lakshmi Puja (Diwali): October 20, 2025 (Monday)

Govardhan Puja (Annakut): October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

Bhai Dooj: October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Lakshmi Puja 2025 Time

According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja Muhurta starts from 07:08 PM to 08:18 PM on October 21.

Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Significance

Dhanteras: Dhanteras is celebrated for wealth and well-being. This day marks the beginning of Diwali. Devotees worship and offer prayers to Lord Dhanvantari.

Choti Diwali: Do you know that Choti Diwali is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi? This day symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Lakshmi Puja: Then there is Lakshmi Puja, which is the main day of Diwali. The Lakshmi puja involves worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. Devootees worship Maa Lakshmi to get blessings for wealth, prosperity, and happiness.

Celebrating Diwali with everyone, like your friends and family, is a beautiful reminder to spread love, remove negativity, and welcome new beginnings with joy and positivity.

