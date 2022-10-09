Shubh Deepavali! Diwali is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated in the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika. It is celebrated for five days, with celebrations beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. The third day of the festive period is important as devotees perform Lakshmi Puja to pray for their family's good health, wealth and welfare. Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2022 will be observed on October 24, Monday. On this day, Diyas are lit at the entrance of the houses to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Unique sweets are prepared and distributed as people visit each other’s places during the auspicious festival. Houses are decorated and lit to mark the biggest celebration of the year. As you look forward to celebrating the traditional festival with great pomp and show, send Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2022 wishes in advance and make your loved ones feel special on this festival. Share WhatsApp Messages, Diwali greetings, HD Images and wallpapers with family and friends. Download Deepavali 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free online.

Diwali is the major festival that is celebrated with incredible joy and fervour across the country. Deepavali reminds people of the victory of lightness over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Many rituals and traditions are performed during the religious festival that revolves around cleaning the abode well in advance, lighting up everything with deepaks and artificial bulbs, and drawing rangolis at the entrances. On the day of Diwali, Lakshmi Puja is performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset. So, ensure that you dive into the festive lights with complete devotion. But before that, start your Diwali celebrations well in advance by sending out beautiful wishes and greetings to close ones. Forward Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2022 messages and quotes we present below. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja (File Image)

Happy Diwali 2022 Greetings

Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Messages to Send Before Deepavali 2022

Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja (File Image)

Lakshmi Pujan 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

Lakshmi Puja Wishes (File Image)

Quotes for Lakshmi Poojan

Lakshmi Puja Wishes (File Image)

Happy Diwali in advance! May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with everything that you desire this Deepavali.

