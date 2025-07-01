Doctors' Day is an annual event in India held on July 1 that is celebrated to recognise the efforts and contributions of physicians to individual lives and communities. This day dedicated to doctors varies from nation to nation depending on the event of commemoration used to mark the day. In India, National Doctors' Day is celebrated in memory of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, physician and the first Chief Minister of West Bengal. He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962. He was a key figure in the development of India's healthcare system and was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 1961. Doctors' Day 2025 in India falls on Tuesday, July 1. National Doctors’ Day 2025 Date in the US? Know the History and Significance of the Annual US Event in Honour of the Doctors.

Doctors' Day acknowledges the dedication of doctors and medical professionals and honours the contributions made by healthcare workers to public health. In this article, let’s know more about Doctors' Day in India 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Bidhan Chandra Roy Quotes, Images, Sayings and HD Wallpapers for National Doctors' Day Celebrations in India.

Doctors' Day in India 2025 Date

Doctors' Day in India 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1.

Doctors' Day Significance

Doctors play a vital role in maintaining the health and well-being of individuals and communities by diagnosing illnesses and guiding people toward healthier lifestyles. Their knowledge and expertise help prevent diseases, manage chronic conditions, and respond to medical emergencies.

Doctors' Day is a perfect day to express gratitude to doctors, the real heroes who heal, help, and give hope with their services, compassion, and dedication. It is celebrated by health care organisations by organising various events and programs, highlighting the contributions of doctors.

