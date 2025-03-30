Every year, National Doctors' Day in the United States of America (USA) is celebrated on March 30. The idea of celebrating National Doctors' Day in the US came from Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond. The date March 30 was chosen as it was the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery. On March 30, 1842, in Jefferson, Georgia, Dr. Crawford Long used ether to anesthetize a patient, James Venable, and painlessly excised a tumour from his neck. Since then, it has grown into a national event. National Doctors' Day 2025 in the US falls on Sunday, March 30. National Doctors' Day Wishes and Images: WhatsApp Greetings and Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share and Honour the Contributions of Doctors.

National Doctors' Day 2025 in the US

National Doctors' Day History

The first Doctors’ Day observance was on March 28, 1933, in Winder, Georgia, United States. This first observance included the mailing of cards to the physicians and their wives, flowers placed on graves of deceased doctors, including Dr. Long, and a formal dinner in the home of Dr. and Mrs. William T. Randolph. The United States Senate and House of Representatives passed S.J. RES. #366 during the 101st United States Congress, which President Bush signed on October 30, 1990, designated Doctors' Day as a national holiday to be celebrated on March 30. In this article, let’s know more aboutthe National Doctors' Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Doctors' Day Significance

National Doctors' Day in the US recognises and honours the service and contributions of physicians to individual lives and communities. The day is recognised and celebrated by health care organizations and institutions across the United States. The date varies from nation to nation depending on the event of commemoration used to mark the day.

This annual observance serves as a moment to honour the dedication, skill and unwavering commitment of physicians in providing high-quality health care to individuals and communities worldwide.

