Happy Dussehra 2020 Telugu Wishes & HD Images: It's time to celebrate Dussehra 2020 with beautiful wishes and messages in Telugu. This means get ready for Dasara Subhakankshalu images and greetings available for free download. Dasara Subhakankshalu means 'Dussehra Greetings' and is the most traditional way to extend wishes and greetings on the day to your Telugu friends and acquaintances. Dussehra celebrations are filled with various rituals and traditions that differ from place to place. However, one thing that everyone enjoys is sending beautiful Dussehra messages, Happy Vijayadashami WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status pictures of Dussehra celebrations. And in this article, we have got a collection of Dussehra 2020 wishes in Telugu, Dasara Subhakankshalu images HD, Dasara Subhakankshalu Telugu PNG, Dasara Subhakankshalu photos download, Dussehra messages in Telugu, Dasara wishes Telugu images and more!

Dussehra is the grand celebration commemorated after the completion of the nine-day Hindu festival of Sharad Navratri. It falls on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin and is celebrated for different reasons across the country. Dussehra, which is also known as Vijayadashami and Dasara, will be celebrated on October 25, 2020, by people around the world. Dussehra celebrates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana in North India, while it commemorates Goddess Durga slaying the buffalo demon, Mahishasur in the Southern and Eastern states of India. While the stories behind the celebration of this festival may be different, the ethos of this festival remains the same - the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Rama entered Lanka, killed Ravana and rescued Goddess Sita on the day of Dussehra. This is the reason that the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the states.

As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious festival, here are a few Happy Vijaya Dashami wishes and messages, Happy Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status images to share with your friends and family. As mentioned above, we will focus on Dussehra wishes in Telugu. Dussehra Wishes in Telugu, Dussehra Wishes in Telugu Language Images, Dussehra Wishes in Telugu HD Images, Dussehra Greetings in Telugu, Happy Dussehra Wishes in Telugu, Dasara Subhakankshalu Wallpapers, Dasara Subhakankshalu Photos Download, Dasara Subhakankshalu Telugu HD Images, and more.

Dasara Subhakankshalu

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subhapradamaina Vijayadasami Rojuna Mee Andariki Sukhasantulu, Aishwaryalu Kalagaalani, Mee Intillipadi Sukha Santosalatho Challaga Undalani Korukuntu... Meeku, Mee Kutumba Sabhyulaku Dasara Subhakankshalu.

Dasara Subhakankshalu

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mi Snehitulu Mariyu Kutumba Sabhyulaku Happy Dasara Subhakanksalu.

Dasara Subhakankshalu

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chedupai Manchi Saadhinchina Gelupunaku Sanketham Ee Vijaya Dasami, Meeru Thalapette Prathi Manchi Kaaryaniki Ah Durgamaatha Aseessulu Thodai, Anukunna Panulu Vijayavanthamvvalani Korukuntu..Dasara Subhakankshalu.

Dasara Subhakankshalu

WhatsApp Message Reads: Edaina Manchi Pani Praarambhinchadaniki Eeroju Athyantha Pavitramaina Roju, Chedupai Manchi Vijayam Saadhinchina Roju, Ee Vijayadasami Mee Kashtalanni Tholaginchi, Anni Vijayale Prasadinchaalani...Dasara Subhakankshalu.

Dasara Subhakankshalu

WhatsApp Message Reads: Satruvulu Kuda Mitruluga Maare Vijayadasami Parvadinaana, Meeloni Manchithanaanni Mee Chuttuu Unnavallatho Panchukondi, Alai- Balai Tho Dasara Pandaga Spoorthini Chaatandi. Happy Dasara.

Effigies of Ravana are burnt, and people also celebrate this day by retelling the folklore of Ramayana and watching Ramleelas. Meanwhile, in the eastern parts of the country, Vijayadashami marks the last day of Pujo. It is believed that Goddess Durga, who enters our universe to visit her father and slay the buffalo demon Mahishasur, goes back to Mount Kailash on this day. The celebrations of Vijaya Dashami, therefore, includes the immersion of Goddess Durga's idols that were placed in the Pujo Pandals.

Happy Vijayadashami

WhatsApp Message Reads: Burn All Ego, Hatred and Anger Within You Along With the Effigy of Ravana, May You Be Successful and Happy Ever! Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra

WhatsApp Message Reads: An Auspicious Day to Start With Any Good Work…It Was Today That Good Won Victory Over Bad. May This Day Clear All Hurdles in Your Life And Start a New Era of Well-Being. Happy Dussehra!!

Dussehra celebrations in the South are also for similar reasons as in the east. However, the ways of celebrating this festival are very different. Temples in places like Mysore are lit up, and people celebrate Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasur. Another notable tradition in the South is the association of Goddess Saraswati with the Vijayadashami celebrations.

Young kids were traditionally admitted to schools on this auspicious day, and it is believed that Goddess Saraswati bestows her blessings for good knowledge, learning, music and the arts, on this day. We hope that these wishes and this understanding of the traditions help you in celebrated Dussehra to the fullest!

