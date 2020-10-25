Dussehra is the auspicious festival that falls after the nine-day festival of Sharad Navratri. Dussehra known by other names such as Vijayadashami and Dasara is considered to be one of the biggest annual Hindu festivals and celebrated with pomp and show across the country. Dussehra 2020 falls on October 25 (Sunday) this year. One common practice around this festival is sharing festive greetings and messages, preferably in the mother tongue. That is why we bring you Dussehra 2020 wishes in a local language, Marathi. You will find everything such as Dussehra Shubhechha images, Dussehra Shubhechha 2020 Marathi wishes, Happy Dussehra wishes, Dasara Chya Hardik Shubhechha banner, Dasara Chya Hardik Shubhechha messages in Marathi, Vijayadashami messages, Dussehra 2020 images, Happy Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status images online. This is why we bring you a collection of Dussehra 2020 wishes, Dussehra images and HD wallpapers, Ravan Dahan images, Ram Ravan Yudh photos, Vijayadashami photos, SMS, greetings and a lot more.

The tenth day of the Hindu month Ashwin is celebrated as Dussehra by people in the Northern and Western parts of India. It is commemorated as Vijayadashmi by people in the Eastern and Southern parts of the country. Dussehra celebrates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, and the celebrations are accompanied by Ramleela performances and burning of Ravana effigies across the states. While Dussehra celebrations are not directly linked to Navratri, it is often associated with the festival, since it immediately follows the 9-day festivities. As we prepare to celebrate Dussehra in our own cultural ways, here are a few Happy Vijaya Dashami wishes and messages, Happy Dussehra 2020 wishes, Dussehra Shubhechha HD Images, Dussehra Greetings, Dussehra Shubhechha WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status pictures to share with your friends and family to wish them a Happy Dussehra.

Dussehra Shubhechha 2020 Images in Marathi

Dussehra Shubhechha (File Image)

Dussehra Shubhechha 2020 Images in Marathi

Dussehra Shubhechha (File Image)

Happy Dussehra 2020 Wishes and Greetings in English

Happy Dussehra 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Happy Occasion of Dussehra, I Pray That Lord Rama Fills Your Life With Happiness, Prosperity and Success. Happy Dussehra to You and Your Family!

Happy Dussehra 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Time for the Celebration of the Victory of the Good Over the Evil Has Arrived. Let’s Continue the Same Spirit. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ram Is Your Soul. Sita Is Your Heart. Ravan Is Your Mind That Steals Your Heart From Your Soul. Lakshman Is Your Consciousness, Always With You and Active on Your Behalf. Hanuman Is Your Intuition and Courage That Helps Retrieve Your Heart to Re-Animate Your Soul. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2020 GIF Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Dussehra All Worries, Problems and Obstacles in the Path of Success Get Burned With the Effigy of Ravana. Have a Happy and Blessed Dussehra.

While Dussehra is celebrated for different reasons across the country, the ethos of this festival remains the same. Whether it is Goddess Durga slaying the buffalo demon Mahishasur, or Lord Rama defeated Ravana and rescuing Goddess Sita, the core reason for Dussehra celebration has always been the victory of good over evil. This message is what makes Dussehra such an important aspect of Hinduism. The festival stands as a constant reminder that the goodwill always emerge victoriously and the balance will be restored in the universe. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra.

