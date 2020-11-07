Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated by observing various rituals and traditions. Vasu Baras also known as Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated as the first day of Diwali in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It falls before Dhanteras and is observed with grand celebrations. People worship cows on Vasu Baras and dedicate the day for them. It falls on the 12th day of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Ashwin. Vasu Baras 2020 falls on November 12. People draw rangolis outside their house as it is considered auspicious. For Vasu Baras, they make rangoli designs of cow and calf representing the occasion. As Vasu Baras 2020 approaches, we bring to you beautifully made easy rangolis of cows and calves which you can be inspired from on day 1 of Diwali celebrations. Vasu Baras is also known as Govatsa Dwadashi and Nandini Vrat. Wish Vasu Baras in Marathi & Gujarati With Beautiful Hike GIF Messages, WhatsApp Stickers & Greetings Ahead of Diwali.

People refrain from eating wheat and milk products on the day. They give wheat products to cows and worship the animals. Married women observe fast and pray to the cow and her calf in the evening. They also decorate the cattle with ornaments for the festival which is also depicted in the rangolis made at the doorstep. People make colour rangoli designs for Vasubaras beautifully. Watching the videos below you can easily make these rangoli designs and make your celebrations brighter this year. Diwali 2020 Rangoli Designs: Simple Traditional Rangoli Patterns to Beautify Your Homes This Festive Season (Watch Videos)

Vasu Baras Special Rangoli:

Vasubaras Special Rangoli Design:

Easy Rangoli Design of Cow:

For those celebrating, we wish you a Happy Vasu Baras and a great Diwali time. While COVID-19 would have curtailed celebrations, we hope you have a great time with your loved ones at home. Stay healthy and safe!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2020 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).