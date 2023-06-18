New Delhi, June 18: Ruet-e-Hilal committees in different parts of India will meet tomorrow, June 19, to see if the moon is visible in the sky. The moon sighting will be conducted to decide from when Dhul Hijjah 1444 month, the last month of the Islamic calendar, shall commence. Based on the start of Dhul Hijjah, Eid al-Adha 2023 date in India will also be finalised. Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid or Eid Ul Azha, is the second major festival which Muslims celebrate.

Before we reveal likely dates of Eid al-Adha 2023 in India, it may be recalled that the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is a lunar calendar, which means that it is based on the cycles of the moon. Each month in the Islamic calendar begins with the sighting of the new moon. Muslims look for the moon in the evening of 29th day of each month. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month starts. If the moon remains invisible, a new month commences after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid al-Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Today, Bakra Eid Date To Be Announced.

In India, June 19 marks the 29th day of the ongoing Dhul Qadah month. Therefore, if the moon is sighted on June 19, Dhul Qadah month shall end and Dhul Hijjah 1444 month will start from June 20. In case the moon is not sighted, Dhul Qadah month shall complete 30 days on June 20. Accordingly, Dhul Hijjah in India shall start from June 21. Eid al-Adha 2023 Mehndi Designs: Easy Arabic Mehandi Designs and Beautiful Henna Patterns to Celebrate the Festival of Bakrid (Watch Videos).

Bakra Eid 2023 Date in India:

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakra Eid, is celebrated by Muslims all over the world on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah month. If the Dhul Hijjah month starts from June 20, Bakra Eid in India will be observed on June 29. In case the Dhul Hijjah month begins from June 21, Muslims will celebrate the festival on June 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).