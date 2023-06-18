Muslims in Saudi Arabia will conduct the Dhul Hijjah moon sighting today, June 18. Dhul Hijjah is the last month of the Islamic calendar. The Dhul Hijjah moon sighting will also determine Eid al-Adha 2023 date in Saudi Arabia. Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid or Eid Ul Azha, is celebrated by Muslims all over the world on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah month. If the moon is sighted today, the ongoing Dhul Qadah month shall end and Dhul Hijjah 1444 will start from tomorrow, June 19. If the moon remains invisible, Dhul Qadah month shall complete 30 days on June 19. Accordingly, Dhul Hijjah shall commence from June 20. Based on the start of Dhul Hijjah 2023, Eid al-Adha date will be decided. Eid al-Adha 2023 Celebrations in India: From Lucknow to Mumbai, 5 Indian Cities That Offer Best Celebrations During Bakrid.

Eid al-Adha 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia To Be Decided Today:

