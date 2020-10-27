Eid-e-Milad celebrates the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. It is also known as Eid Milad-Un-Nabi or Mawlid. The observance is celebrated by a section of the Muslim community with varying festivities. People dress up for the occasion during which processions are also held. Women adorn their palms with Mehendi on the observance. As the occasion considered to be an auspicious one, they draw henna patterns on the hands and legs as a part of the festive fervour. As Eid-e-Milad 2020, approaches we bring to you lastest and easy DIY Mehandi designs videos to apply on your palms this festive season. These henna patterns are simple and can be drawn easily at home as you get ready for the occasion. Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Mawlid an-Nabi Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Messages and SMS to Send on Prophet Mohammed's Birthday During Rabi Al-Awwal Month.

People wish each other on the occasion by sending Eid-e-Milad Mubarak wishes and greetings. It falls on the 12th of the Islamic month Rabi' al-awwal which falls on the third month of the Islamic calendar. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2020 falls on October 30. Feasts and street processions are a part of the festivities. Muslims also conduct special prayers to celebrate the day. Meanwhile, here are simple Mehendi design videos and HD images to watch and follow for a beautiful henna pattern on your palm.

Eid-E-Milad Latest Mehendi Design:

Easy Eid-E-Milad Mehendi Design:

Simple Eid-E-Milad Henna Patterns:

While these are some of the latest stylish Mehendi designs we found for you, you can use your creativity and add more innovation to it. You can write 'Eid Mubarak' on your palm with henna. We are sure these designs will earn your praises this Eid. We wish you a Happy Eid-e-Milad.

