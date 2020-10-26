Milad un-Nabi celebrates the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. Known as Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, the observance is celebrated by a section of Muslims. Those who follow the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought celebrate the occasion. It falls on the 12th of the Islamic month Rabi' al-awwal which falls on the third month of the Islamic calendar. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi or Mawlid will be observed on October 30. It is also spelt as Rabi ul Awwal, Rabi ul-Awal and Rabiul Awwal. As the observance approaches, we bring to you Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 wishes, HD Images, and messages to send on the occasion. It also includes Mawlid WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Eid-e-Milad GIF Images, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to greet your near and dear ones on the occasion. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2020: Date of Observance in India and Significance of Mawlid or Prophet Mohammed's Birthday Celebrations.

To commemorate Prophet Mohammed's birthday, various celebrations including feasts and street processions are held on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi. Commemorative meetings are held throughout Rabi ul Awwal remembering Prophet Mohammed's teachings. Muslims take out process and conduct special prayers in rememberance of Prophet Mohammed who is believed to the last messenger of God. Meanwhile, here are wishes and greetings to greet your near ones on the occasion.

Eid Milad 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Grant Us the Strength to Follow the Path of Righteousness. Happy Eid Ul Milad!

Eid Milad 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May All the Blessings of the Allah Be With You on Milad-Un-Nabi!

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak GIF

GIF Greetings Read: Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Holy Day of Eid E Milad, May You Be Blessed With Divine Blessings of Allah and His Prophet!

Eid Milad Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: A Very Happy Eid to You and Your Family! Jashan Eid Milad Nabi Mubarak

How to Download Mawlid WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can download Mawlid WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish you all Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!

