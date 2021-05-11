London, May 11: Muslims residing in the United States, United Kingdom or Britain, Europe, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Africa and New New Zealand will try to see the new moon this evening, also known as Chand Raat in some regions, sighting of which will mark the end of Ramadan 2021 as well as the beginning of Shawaal month. The moon sighting will also set the date for Eid 2021 in the US, UK, Europe, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Africa and New Zealand. Scroll down to catch live news updates on the Eid moon sighting 2021, Chand Raat in the US, UK, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Eid 2021 Date in Saudi Arabia: No Possibility of Moon Sighting on May 11, Eid al-Fitr Likely on May 13, Says Jeddah Astronomical Association Chief.

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a month lasts 29 or 30 days. On 29th of each month, Muslims gather to see the new moon. If the moon is sighted, a new month begins next day. If the crescent moon remains invisible, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month starts after that. In the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Turkey, Europe and African continents and New Zealand, Ramadan 2021 started on April 13. Therefore, May 11 is 29th of Ramadan. Eid 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

If the new moon is sighted this evening, Eid 2021 or Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 12 in the US, UK, Australia, Africa, Europe, Turkey, Canada and New Zealand. If the moon remains unfound in these countries, Ramadan will complete 30 days and Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on May 13.

A section of Muslims residing in the above-mentioned countries follow Saudi Arabia's moon sighting development instead of relying on local testimonies. Stay connected here to get instant live updates on the Eid and Shawwal moon sighting developments in the US, UK, Europe, Turkey, Australia, Africa, Canada and New Zealand.