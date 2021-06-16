Father's Day is on the horizon, and so is the inevitable increase in stress levels as we rack our brains for the perfect gift that will envelop our gratitude for anchoring us from adolescence to adulthood. That's certainly no easy feat. It also doesn't help that they always refuse a gift and are quite monosyllabic in expressing their deepest desires. It's like cracking the Illuminati code. So while we have already used up all the ideas from our gift-giving arsenal over the years - socks, ties. mugs - perhaps it's time for a bookish option. While the old favs can get a bit old and worn out, a book lasts a lifetime. There's an added incentive of avoiding repetitions considering the copious options out there in the book department.

You can never go wrong with a book. From hilarious stories to stories that will warm the cockles of his heart, there's a right book for every father. So this father's day, gift your favourite dude with books that will adorn his study or the shelves for eternity or something close to that. Here are some lovely books.

Best Seat in the House: 18 Golden Lessons from a Father to His Son by Jack Nicklaus II

Dads do love their golf and this book is perfect for every golf-loving dad. It also serves as a great read for a golf novice, who might just find himself with an urge to pick up a club. So you'd know what to get for next father's day. An autobiography, of Jack Nicklaus II dad, who was the best golfer in the world, the book tells a tale of what it's like to grow up with one of the best golfers in the world for a dad. The lessons passed on from father to son who always treasured his family.

Dad Is Fat by Jim Gaffigan

This hilarious autobiography by comedian Jim Gaffigan portrays the strifes and joy of fatherhood. Unless in fantasy or Instagram, fatherhood is not a bed full of roses. On the contrary, it's a bed made of mishaps, mistakes and a lot of learning. This book illustrates the life of the comedian as a dad outnumbered by his five kids. We're sure a lot of dads can relate to this one.

A Lucky Man by Jamel Brinkley

This book is a wonderful collection of stories of fathers and sons who are finding their way back together and rediscovering their relationship with each other.

Persepolis by MarJane Satrapi

This lovely graphic novel tells the story of the childhood of a precocious kid of radical Marxists. It's a beautiful book about a family who bears witness to poignant moments in a war-torn country often interspersed with humour and tragedy.

Sh*t My Dad Says by Justin Halpern

This funny father-son read is quite hilarious and also relatable in many accounts. Originally published on Twitter, this memoir of Justin Halpern iterates hilarious quotes of his grumpy, cantankerous but wise father said to him when he moved back home at the age of 28.

